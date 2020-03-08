CLOSE
Alleged Rapper Post Malone Denies Being A Dope Fiend

Blame it on the alcohol?

Post Malone In Concert - Nashville, TN

Post Malone denies being addicted to drugs. The quasi-rapper made the assertion after a number his fans expressed concerns over his health—basically speculating that’s he’s a dope fiend that needs to get help before it’s too late.

Over the last week, various video clips went viral of Post falling and acting weird while performing on stage.

We’re going to guess such antics aren’t typical of Post Malone shows, but hey, you tell us.

Ironically, Post recently revealed that he’s given up marijuana, and the strongest drug he takes in is alcohol.

“I’m not on drugs and I feel the best I’ve ever f*cking felt in my life,” Post told the crowd at a Los Angeles concert on Friday (March 6) (via Page Six). “And that’s why I can bust my ass for these shows, and f*cking fall on the floor, and do all that fun sh*t.”

Do you think Post is telling the truth, or does he need to hit up a rehab? Let us know what you think in the comments.

 

