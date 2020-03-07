CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

You’re A True 90’s Kid If You Remember These Forgotten Cereals

General Mills In Talks To Purchase Yoplait Yogurt

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

National Cereal Day makes you reminisce about all the good cereal we had as kids back in the day — because cereals these days are not the same. Technically, it wasn’t a complete Saturday Morning cartoon binge without some cereal to go along with it.

If you’re a true 90’s kids, then you remember there was nearly a cereal for every popular character on television at the time.

Urkel O’s 

 

Then, there were cookies that turned into cereals.

 

Oreo O’s

 

And let’s not forget the cereals that were cereals in cartoons and became cereals in real life.

 

Reptar Crunch

But believe it or not, cereal didn’t just start poppin’ when we were kids. It’s been around for a very long time.

Ferdinand Schumacher, a German immigrant, began the cereal revolution in 1854 with a hand oats grinder in the back room of a small store in Akron, Ohio. His German Mills American Oatmeal Company was the nation’s first commercial oatmeal manufacturer. In 1877, Schumacher adopted the Quaker symbol, the first registered trademark for a breakfast cereal.

So how do we honor National Cereal Day? Have a bowl for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Share it as a snack or bake something and share your recipes. Do you remember any of these discontinued cereals? Hit the flip to check it out.

You’re A True 90’s Kid If You Remember These Forgotten Cereals  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Family Business: Zaya Wade Walks Her First Red…
 19 hours ago
03.09.20
RHOAS12: Kenya’s Karma Is Why You Don’t Squander…
 1 day ago
03.09.20
Apple Bottom Back: Fly Fashion Brands That The…
 2 days ago
03.09.20
Who Run The World: 10 Things Women Can…
 2 days ago
03.09.20
4 items
Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Spending Some Sisterly…
 2 days ago
03.09.20
Bow Wow Collapse On Stage During His Concert…
 2 days ago
03.09.20
You’re A True 90’s Kid If You Remember…
 3 days ago
03.09.20
Tried It: Urban Hydration’s Vanilla Everything Mist Gives…
 3 days ago
03.09.20
20 items
Viral Video Of Toddler Crying That She’s ‘Ugly’…
 3 days ago
03.09.20
5 items
5 Photos Of Shaq Before His REAL Hairline…
 4 days ago
03.09.20
4 items
Jaw Dropper: Dani Leigh D.R. Vacation Photos
 4 days ago
03.09.20
5 items
THE WAIT IS OVER: Lil Uzi Vert Drops…
 4 days ago
03.09.20
Carl Crawford Speaks On Dispute With Megan Thee…
 4 days ago
03.06.20
2 items
Kehlani Is Out Here Sitting Pretty! [Photos]
 5 days ago
03.09.20
13 items
After Losing Bet To Dwyane Wade, Shaquille O’Neal…
 5 days ago
03.05.20
5 items
Nicki Minaj’s Hubby Kenneth Petty Arrested For Failing…
 5 days ago
03.05.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close