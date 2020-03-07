CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

We’re Crying Too: Young Black Girl Breaks The Internet’s Heart After Breaking Down About Feeling ‘Ugly’, Hairdresser Saves The Day 

Black girl laying on sofa

Source: Peathegee Inc / Getty

Self-esteem is one of the most underrated aspects of the human condition. Just like your body and mind, it has to be healthy in order for you to live a quality life. Unfortunately for young, Black women in America, their journey with self-esteem has been a demanding and strenuous one.

Although many of our issues as a Black community stem from socio-cultural and economic oppression, it is part of our job as a people to heal from the inside out. And that all begins with acknowledging the self-hate that is still so prevalent in our society: like colorism. It’s a disease that makes gorgeous little girls like one 4-year own chocolate princess who recently went viral after crying on IG Live about feeling “so ugly”.

Not only did the touching video have folks crying together on social media, it sparked the age old conversation about how young Black girls are taught from a young age that they are not good enough.

“Dark skin still not only comes with the expectation of lower class but lessened beauty, not to mention uncleanliness, lesser intelligence and a diminished attractiveness.” – The Guardian, 2019

The disturbing prejudice affects women of all ages, but it’s truly painful watch a 4-year old breakdown about her looks before her brain is even fully developed. But thank goodness for hairdresser @lilwavedaddy! The warm-hearted artist spoke more life, love and confidence into that young girl in 2 minutes than many people have heard in their entire life.

 

The video instantly went viral.

 

People, we must do better by our young ones. They are the future. 

 

We’re Crying Too: Young Black Girl Breaks The Internet’s Heart After Breaking Down About Feeling ‘Ugly’, Hairdresser Saves The Day   was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Family Business: Zaya Wade Walks Her First Red…
 3 hours ago
03.09.20
RHOAS12: Kenya’s Karma Is Why You Don’t Squander…
 14 hours ago
03.09.20
Apple Bottom Back: Fly Fashion Brands That The…
 22 hours ago
03.09.20
Who Run The World: 10 Things Women Can…
 1 day ago
03.09.20
4 items
Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Spending Some Sisterly…
 1 day ago
03.09.20
Bow Wow Collapse On Stage During His Concert…
 1 day ago
03.09.20
You’re A True 90’s Kid If You Remember…
 2 days ago
03.09.20
Tried It: Urban Hydration’s Vanilla Everything Mist Gives…
 2 days ago
03.09.20
20 items
Viral Video Of Toddler Crying That She’s ‘Ugly’…
 2 days ago
03.09.20
5 items
5 Photos Of Shaq Before His REAL Hairline…
 3 days ago
03.09.20
4 items
Jaw Dropper: Dani Leigh D.R. Vacation Photos
 3 days ago
03.09.20
5 items
THE WAIT IS OVER: Lil Uzi Vert Drops…
 3 days ago
03.09.20
Carl Crawford Speaks On Dispute With Megan Thee…
 4 days ago
03.06.20
2 items
Kehlani Is Out Here Sitting Pretty! [Photos]
 4 days ago
03.09.20
13 items
After Losing Bet To Dwyane Wade, Shaquille O’Neal…
 5 days ago
03.05.20
5 items
Nicki Minaj’s Hubby Kenneth Petty Arrested For Failing…
 5 days ago
03.05.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close