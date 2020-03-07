CLOSE
Azriel Clary Says R. Kelly Made Her Eat Her Own Poop

Among the depraved acts that the jailed singer has been accused of, this stands as one of the most disturbing.

US-music-Entertainment-court-crime

Source: KENA BETANCUR / Getty

We want to warn readers that this post may contain wording that might be disturbing to some. In an upcoming documentary, Azriel Clary claims that her ex-boyfriend R. Kelly made her eat her own feces out of a cup.

A teaser clip of a documentary produced by ASIS Entertainment Networks shows Clary, 22, allegedly speaking on the phone with federal agents and describes the aforementioned act in detail.

“He [Kelly] has a video of me, um…he made me do this video, actually, of me doing a number two in a cup and then eating it out the cup,” Clary is seen saying in the clip that was posted on the ASIS Entertainment Instagram page on Friday (March 6).

Another portion of the clip features Clary allegedly speaking with Kelly and blasting her former lover for his mistreatment.

“It’s done, it’s over. It’s over, you may not make it to trial,” Clary is heard saying, with Kelly responding back tearfully with, “I love you.”

Clary adds, “I’m so sorry for you. I’m sorry. I really did love you. And you, you lied to me and you used me, and you played me,” all while Kelly is heard crying on the other end of the exchange.

Kelly. 53, is currently imprisoned in Chicago and was in court this week to enter a not-guilty plea in his 13-count child pornography case. It was revealed in a new report that authorities seized over 100 electronic devices, including hard drives and cell phones in a storage facility owned by Kelly. His attorney doesn’t believe anything incriminating will be found.

Photo: Getty

