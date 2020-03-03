CLOSE
‘Not The First’: Serena Williams Pays Homage To The Women Who’ve Paved The Way For Her

Serena Williams

Serena Williams

Serena Williams serves the world’s fastest tennis ball. During competition, the champion competitor is dashing around the court swinging a heavy racket. And when she isn’t on the court, she’s designing a ready-to-wear line for the everyday woman and making motherhood look easy. She must wear some strong deodorant. In fact, she does.

Serena partnered with Secret Deodorant in their “Not The First” campaign, which launched today for International Women’s Day. The equal representation campaign spotlights women in sports who are paying homage to the women who’ve paved the way for them. 

“Secret carries a strong reputation of supporting equal opportunity and representation for women,” said tennis legend Serena Williams in the official press release for the campaign. “It is crucial to me that I use my platform to inspire change and support all women, particularly women of color because we are often overlooked and underestimated. I am excited and honored to partner with Secret to inspire a brighter future where women no longer have to be labeled as the ‘First.’”

Also in the digital spot is Olympic Gold Medalist, Swin Cash, who opened up about the campaign.

“As a woman of color, I understand the difficulties that can arise while trying to make headway in a male-dominated Sports and Media industry. Secret has a history of supporting equal opportunity for women by spotlighting and celebrating our stories, and ‘Not The First’ is no different. I am honored to pay tribute to my role models, inspire honest dialogue and motivate women to keep pushing so they aren’t the last!”

You can join Serena and the other athletes in the digital spot by sharing who inspires you with the hashtag #NotTheFirst.

