50 Cent Vows To Finish Pop Smoke’s Album; Wants Drake And Chris Brown On Project

Fofty is focused.

50 Cent is a man on a mission. He is laser-focused on making sure that his Brooklyn comrade Pop Smoke‘s posthumous effort comes out and lives up to the potential.

Fader is reporting that Fofty is on the hunt to finish what Pop Smoke couldn’t do before he was tragically gunned down. According to the rapper turned Hollywood mover and shaker is taking on the responsibility of executive producing the “Welcome To The Party” artist’s next LP.

On Monday (March 2), Fif took to his Instagram account to informally volunteer. “i’m on the move listening to Pop smoke, i decided i’m gonna executive produce and finish his album for him.#abcforlife #starzgettheapp #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac” he wrote.

He followed things up by telling the public that he is looking to book Roddy Ricch for this project. Tell @roddyricch i’m looking for him, i need him on Pop album. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #abcforlife #starzgettheapp”.

 

Word back to Roddy rather quickly as he commented, “say less” on the aforementioned post. Fif, in turn, put the spotlight on Drake. “see i got @roddyricch on deck, this sh*t gonna be stupid 🤦‍♂️ @champagnepapi where you at n*gga, don’t start acting light skinned on us.” he wrote. 

Pop Smoke was murdered on February 19 after being shot twice during a home invasion in Hollywood Hills, Calif. According to authorities, four hooded men entered the home at about 4:30 AM on that Wednesday, with one of them wearing a ski mask and carrying a handgun. Police have yet to confirm a motive or the identities of the culprits.

50 Cent Vows To Finish Pop Smoke’s Album; Wants Drake And Chris Brown On Project  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

photos
