Drake is one of the rare sights in Hip-Hop that he has been accepted by everyone, even when we know the dark truth. It’s been proven that Drake on multiple occasions has gotten some help on writing some songs. No matter if it was a verse or a hook that is a major NO-NO in Hip-Hop.

Aye, their is even a reference track from his album ‘If Your’e Reading This It’s Too Late‘ for the track ‘Legend’.

That is besides the point lets stay on track. Drizzy is getting another flag thrown on him for offering Philly rapper Matt Ox $150,000 to buy his song ‘Messages‘.

Ox has recently done an interview on a famous podcast talking about the incident. Do we believe Matt Ox or do we smell cap?!

Full video below

Drake Offers Philly Rapper $150,000 To Buy His Song & He Turned It Down! was originally published on 1039hiphop.com

Weso

Also On 97.9 The Beat: