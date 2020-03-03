Off the Menu With Vic Jagger: Chef Ki Deviled Egg Recipe

| 03.03.20
In the latest episode of “Off The Menu,” Chef Ki shows host Vic Jagger his Deviled Egg recipe. See the ingredients below and try it out!

For Eggs
1 Dozen Eggs
2 Teaspoon Brown Mustard
1/3 Cup Mayo
Salt + Pepper TT
1 Teaspoon Relish

For shrimp
1 Pound of Raw Peeled Shrimp
2 Tbsp Cajun Seasoning
Directions
-Boil eggs for about 7-8 minutes.
-Slice eggs in half (long ways) and scoop out the yolk.
-I’m a bowl mix Mustard, Mayo Relish and Egg Yolks. Add salt and pepper to taste.
-Let chill.
-Season shrimp then In a medium pan sauté them.
-Once shrimp are cooked remove and let them rest.
-Transfer filler to a piping bag or a sandwich bag. And begin to fill egg whites. Once all are filled top with shrimp and garnish with chopped parsley and Bacon bits.

 

Off the Menu With Vic Jagger: Chef Ki Deviled Egg Recipe  was originally published on mymajicdc.com

