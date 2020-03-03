CLOSE
Wendy Williams Says She And Nene Leakes Were Racially Profiled At High-End Department Store

Over the weekend, friends NeNe Leakes and Wendy Williams were hanging out. The two ended up going shopping at the luxury New York City department store Bergdorf Goodman.

Wendy posted about their little outing on her Instagram page.

From the outside looking in, it might have seemed that these two rich women went into that store, balled out, sipped champagne and lived the glamorous life.

But today, during her Hot Topics segment, Wendy revealed that the shopping trip ended up leaving a pretty bad taste in her mouth.

“NeNe sent her car. The car picked me up. Dropped me off at Bergdorf. The girls were waiting. This is like a glamour suite they have a Bergdorf. I’m on the phone with my sister…So I didn’t put this on Instagram because it got vetoed by people upstairs. We each had a sales girl. We gave them each all of our sizes. They’re fetching stuff…NeNe bought a handful of gowns. Marlo charged a whole bunch of stuff. But let me tell something about these girls.

We not just shopped, we went upstairs and had lunch the whole bit. The three of us takeover. And can I tell you something about security. They treated us like “the hood” that they treat us. (Wendy rubs the back of her palm.) Yup and that’s alls I’m gonna say. You can earn what you want, you can do what you want. But when you are what you are you better not be surprised about how people treat you. We were followed like we were about to do something. So when this place tells me that I can’t post this picture, ‘I’m like I’m posting it on ‘Hot Topics’ then and I’m going to tell you exactly what it is.”

You can listen to Wendy’s full Hot Topics segment in the video below. The portion about the shopping trip starts at the 5:40 part.

This story was originally posted on Madamenoire.com

