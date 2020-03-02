Hip Hop Spot: Is Drake The Greatest Artist Of Our Generation [VIDEO]

In today’s Hip-Hop Spot, Headkrack discusses the new Drake song that was released this weekend. Jordan claims Drake is “the greatest artist” of our generation. It’s hard to argue he’s not, but if you disagree, let us know who you think the best artist of the last 10-years is on social media!

Justin Thomas | Digital Producer

