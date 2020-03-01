CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

31 Days, 31 Inspiring Women – Amina J. Mohammed #WomensHistoryMonth

SUDAN-UN-DIPLOMACY

Source: ASHRAF SHAZLY / Getty

March is Women’s History Month and we’re celebrating 31 different women over the month, spanning the worlds of entertainment, politics, local, global and beyond. Our 2020 list begins with a woman who has a CV that is not only expansive as a diplomat and world player but also as an individual helping to guide an entire country’s effort on fighting climate change and more. She’s currently the deputy secretary-general to the United Nations and a boss in many ways. Meet Amina J. Mohammad, one of our 31 inspiring women.

Born to a Nigerian veterinarian officer and a British nurse, Amina J. Mohammed was the eldest of five daughters and rose from humble beginnings in Lake Chad to a career diplomat who not only served under three presidents in Nigeria, she helped coordinate programs worth $1 billion annually for development goal-related interventions. She was also instrumental in helping to set the 2030 Agenda For Sustainable Development.

Her education, she says is what pushed her to help create change not only in Nigeria but the world abroad. When it comes to whether or not ambition is greater than talent in regards to success she says, “Ambition. When you have an ambition, you will acquire the talent and skills to deliver on it.”

FUN FACT: The 58-year-old Mohammed is a mother of six and was inducted into Nigeria Women’s Hall Of Fame in 2007, along with winning the Global Citizen Prize Word Leader award in 2019.

QUOTE:  “People will help if you are brave enough to ask them.”

The world is a better place thanks to women like Amina J. Mohammed and if you want your world to be better and be free from painful fibroids, head to AlateHealth.

31 Days, 31 Inspiring Women – Amina J. Mohammed #WomensHistoryMonth  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Public Enemy Fires Flavor Flav After Spat Over…
 11 hours ago
03.02.20
These 90’s TV Characters Were Feminists Way Before…
 16 hours ago
03.02.20
31 Days, 31 Inspiring Women – Amina J.…
 22 hours ago
03.02.20
How Ja Rule Views His History Of Beef…
 2 days ago
03.02.20
#Throwbyke: 9 Saturday Morning Cartoons You Probably Forgot…
 2 days ago
03.02.20
G Herbo Says Fabolous Is The Coolest Father…
 3 days ago
03.02.20
1 item
I Can’t: Chris Brown Shared The Most Adorable…
 3 days ago
03.02.20
5 items
Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash: L.A. County Sheriffs Caught…
 3 days ago
03.02.20
DC Young Fly: I Did Some Thangs That…
 3 days ago
02.28.20
Thirsty Throwback: 10 Ladies From 90s/00s Who Are…
 4 days ago
02.28.20
10 items
Here Are 10 Celebrities Who Kept It Cute…
 4 days ago
02.27.20
Yaaassss Sis! H.E.R Launching Her Own Sunglasses Collection
 4 days ago
02.27.20
Keke Palmer, Sanaa Lathan, and Lil Mama’s Natural…
 4 days ago
02.27.20
5 Hydrating Toners That Will Bring The Best…
 4 days ago
02.27.20
CDC Warns Men About Beards And Facial Hair…
 5 days ago
02.27.20
6 items
Philadelphia Rename Passyunk Ave After The Legendary Roots
 5 days ago
02.27.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close