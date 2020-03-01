CLOSE
Oprah Winfrey Falls Onstage While Talking About Balance [Video]

The media mogul was at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. when she took the fall but not to worry, she was just fine.

Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life In Focus Tour With Special Guest Jennifer Lopez

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Oprah Winfrey what appeared to be a nasty spill at a recent speaking engagement, this while talking about life balance of all things. Not to worry, the media mogul was just fine after the moment and kept it moving.

Winfrey was at the Forum arena on Saturday (Feb. 29) for a stop of her 2020 Vision tour speaking to a large audience in Los Angeles, Calif. While discussing the importance of achieving a work-life balance, Winfrey fell pretty hard onstage and yelled out “wrong shoes” while Yahoo! Entertainment reported that Winfrey’s partner, Stedman Graham, rushed to aide his lady.

Taking it in stride, Winfrey reportedly switched to walking around barefoot before getting some new footwear to conclude the rest of the talk.

The moment was caught on video by the Los Angeles Times and posted to Instagram with many concerned fans chiming in. As we said, Winfrey breezed through the rest of her appearance like a champ.

Oprah Winfrey Falls Onstage While Talking About Balance [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

