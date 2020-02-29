CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

How Ja Rule Views His History Of Beef With 50 Cent Vs. How 50 Sees It

Who do you believe?

Baby Phat Party - Arrivals and Inside

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

It’s the year 2020, and on any given day, the never ending beef between Ja Rule and 50 Cent could reignite.

Several petty encounters over the past two decades have made Ja vs. 50 one of the greatest hip hop beefs of all time. Let’s not forget that Fif bought 200 front row tickets to a Ja Rule concert in 2018, just so they would be empty.

Since the early 2000s, it seems as if the drama between the former Murder Inc head and G-Unit CEO would spark back up every five years or so. Remember back in 2018 when Ja Rule unexpectedly tweeted:

He continued:

Or that time he  broke down the math on how he won the first round of beef against 50 Cent.

 

 

We all know 50 Cent has a different sense of humor than most – so much so that sometimes you can’t tell if he’s serious or joking when he’s coming for folks. But when it comes to Ja, it seems Fif’s inner bully comes out in full force. Hit the flip to see what both Queens rappers really think about the 15 year long beef.

Who do you believe?

How Ja Rule Views His History Of Beef With 50 Cent Vs. How 50 Sees It  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Public Enemy Fires Flavor Flav After Spat Over…
 11 hours ago
03.02.20
These 90’s TV Characters Were Feminists Way Before…
 16 hours ago
03.02.20
31 Days, 31 Inspiring Women – Amina J.…
 22 hours ago
03.02.20
How Ja Rule Views His History Of Beef…
 2 days ago
03.02.20
#Throwbyke: 9 Saturday Morning Cartoons You Probably Forgot…
 2 days ago
03.02.20
G Herbo Says Fabolous Is The Coolest Father…
 3 days ago
03.02.20
1 item
I Can’t: Chris Brown Shared The Most Adorable…
 3 days ago
03.02.20
5 items
Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash: L.A. County Sheriffs Caught…
 3 days ago
03.02.20
DC Young Fly: I Did Some Thangs That…
 3 days ago
02.28.20
Thirsty Throwback: 10 Ladies From 90s/00s Who Are…
 4 days ago
02.28.20
10 items
Here Are 10 Celebrities Who Kept It Cute…
 4 days ago
02.27.20
Yaaassss Sis! H.E.R Launching Her Own Sunglasses Collection
 4 days ago
02.27.20
Keke Palmer, Sanaa Lathan, and Lil Mama’s Natural…
 4 days ago
02.27.20
5 Hydrating Toners That Will Bring The Best…
 4 days ago
02.27.20
CDC Warns Men About Beards And Facial Hair…
 5 days ago
02.27.20
6 items
Philadelphia Rename Passyunk Ave After The Legendary Roots
 5 days ago
02.27.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close