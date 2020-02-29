CLOSE
Pop Smoke’s Family Issues Statement, Rapper’s Murder Investigation Stalls

The streets ain't talking.

It’s been just over a week since Pop Smoke was murdered while in a home he was renting in the Hollywood Hills. The rapper’s family has released a statement thanking fans for their support, but unfortunately the investigation into his murder has reportedly stalled.

“The family of Bashar ‘Pop Smoke’ Jackson would like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone for your support,” begins the statement. Every prayer, call, and act of kindness is deeply appreciated as we mourn the loss of our son, brother and friend.”

They add, “Brooklyn knew him as Bashar. He was educated and nurtured in Brooklyn and his rise to fame all developed from the place he proudly represented. Within the last year, his extraordinary giftedness was revealed to the world, introducing Pop Smoke.”

The Los Angeles Coroner’s Office revealed that Pop Smoke’s cause of death was a gunshot to the torso. Part of the family’s ask is to be mindful when reporting on their fallen family member.

The statement continues, “Unfortunately, there are no public details available regarding the murder of our loved one. We ask for respect and responsible reporting during this critical time. Inaccurate reports only add unnecessary pain to a grieving family.”

As far as who killed Pop Smoke, the investigation seems to have hit a snag. According to TMZ, the police have been unable to make progress due to a lack of witnesses. And as far as the people who are talking, the info they’ve been receiving has been sketchy.

It also isn’t helping matters that while the “Dior” rapper was killed in Los Angeles, he was a New York City native. Although the Brooklyn rapper’s murder was clearly a targeted hit, the cops have yet to figure out a proper motive.

Rest in power Pop Smoke.

Close