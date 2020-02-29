CLOSE
‘The Proud Family’ Is Coming Back On Disney+

Another win for Black History Month.

THE PROUD FAMILY

Source: DISNEY+ / Disney+

One of our long time requests has finally been answered. A cult classic is being revived for the culture.

Vulture is reporting that The Proud Family will be returning to screens in 2020. According to the story this version will be titled The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. The updated series is being brought back by the Disney Network with it exclusively running on Disney+. In a formal press release the creators and executive producers Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar detailed their enthusiasm. “In our minds, the show never really went away, as we still had tons of stories left to tell. It’s the perfect time to bring back this show, and we can’t wait to take fans, old and new alike, on this journey with us.”

Originally launched in 2001 The Proud Family followed the lives of Penny Proud and her family who are all a vibe in their own way. While the show didn’t get past two seasons a formal film in 2005 served as the series’ finale. Thankfully the original cast will voice the characters including Kyla Pratt as Penny, will Tommy Davidson as her father Oscar; Paula Jai Parker as her mother Trudy; Jo Marie Payton as her grandmother Suga Mama; and Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby Proud.

You can reminiscence with the video below.

Photo: Disney+

'The Proud Family' Is Coming Back On Disney+

