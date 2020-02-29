CLOSE
Roddy Ricch Lives His Lyrics In “The Box” Video

When bars become reality.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

Source: NBC / Getty

Roddy Ricch finally got around to dropping a video for his no. 1 hit “The Box.” The visuals find the rapper bringing all the bars he kicks in the song to reality.

That means anything from dunking like Vince Carter, robbing a bank vault, digging up couture bags loaded with cash out the mud, trappin’ like it’s the 80’s with a huge cellular phone and much more.

Definitely an entertaining and creative video worthy of its inspiration. And he definitely had a healthy budget for it.

Watch Roddy Ricch’s video for “The Box” (directed by the artists and Christian Breslauer) off his Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial album below.

 

Roddy Ricch Lives His Lyrics In “The Box” Video  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

