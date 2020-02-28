CLOSE
Royce Da 5’9” ft. KXNG Crooked “Tricked,” Doja Cat “Say So” & More | Daily Visuals 2.27.20

Nickel-Nine and Kxng Crooked put you on to government game and Doja Cat's feeling freaky. Today's Daily Visuals.

SiriusXM Pandora Playback with Royce da 5'9"

Royce da 5’9” is one of the few true-blue microphone masters left in the Hip-Hop game these days and if you ain’t take in his latest offering in The Allegory yet, he’s here to give you a taste of what you’ve been missing.

Linking up with another rhyme beast in KXNG Crooked for his visuals to “Tricked,” Nickle-Nine and I (Crooked) show the numerous ways and methods the powers that be brainwash the masses including first-hand misinformation and of course, TV.

From the realness to the retro, Doja Cat takes it back to the Brady Bunch days for her clip to “Say So” where the theme is 70’s life but the sexiness is timeless.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Nino Man, SAINt JHN, and more.

ROYCE Da 5’9” FT. KXNG CROOKED – “TRICKED”

DOJA CAT – “SAY SO”

SAINT JHN – “WEDDING DAY”

NINO MAN – “LIFE WITHOUT LOVE”

LIL LADY – “I’MMA PROBLEM”

OBN JAY – “REARVIEW”

BOOGOTTI KASINO & RICO RECKLEZZ – “TRAP HOUSE BAG”

RIZZOO RIZZOO – “BIRDBOX”

POSA – “CURSED”

photos
