CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Stop Playin’: 5 Very Good Reasons To Hit The Polls If You’re A Black Millennial 

The most important election of our country's history is upon us.

Detroit Prepares To Host GOP Presidential Debate

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

It’s 2020, which means it’s almost that time folks. Time to exercise your right as an American and cast your vote for America’s next POTUS, which could potentially change the current state of the country. When it comes to people of color, women and other minorities, this year’s elections is our chance to shift the way our country has been running itself for hundreds of years.

For months now, we’ve watched several candidates disrespect and ostracize African Americans, women and young folks in general. That’s why it’s imperative that we come together as a whole to hit the polls this November to change the narrative that has been placed on us.

 

According to a National Poll, 48 percent of Democratic-leaning black voters back Biden as their choice for president, citing his time as former President Barack Obama’s vice president among reasons for their support. While Bernie Sanders is the favorite of black millennials, though his margin with that group is much smaller.

So obviously, there’s some generational divisiveness going amongst Black folks.

With all this confusion going on, it’s pretty hard to convince someone to go to the polls.

Let’s face it, voting can be tedious and boring. But like most boring things, it has to be done. Hit the flip for five VERY good reasons why Black Millennials should be hitting the polls this year.

Stop Playin’: 5 Very Good Reasons To Hit The Polls If You’re A Black Millennial   was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
10 items
Here Are 10 Celebrities Who Kept It Cute…
 2 hours ago
02.27.20
Yaaassss Sis! H.E.R Launching Her Own Sunglasses Collection
 2 hours ago
02.27.20
Keke Palmer, Sanaa Lathan, and Lil Mama’s Natural…
 3 hours ago
02.27.20
5 Hydrating Toners That Will Bring The Best…
 4 hours ago
02.27.20
CDC Warns Men About Beards And Facial Hair…
 19 hours ago
02.27.20
6 items
Philadelphia Rename Passyunk Ave After The Legendary Roots
 1 day ago
02.27.20
Woman Calls On Jesus After Being Shot At…
 1 day ago
02.26.20
2 items
Nicki Minaj Is Looking AMAZING At The Trinidad…
 2 days ago
02.26.20
20 items
Like Fine Wine: Female Celebrities Over 50-Years-Old
 2 days ago
02.26.20
Cardi B. On Zaya Wade: ‘Let People Find…
 3 days ago
02.25.20
Eva Marcille And Tyra Banks Reunite On ‘Watch…
 3 days ago
02.25.20
Thoughts? The Biebs Singing Marvin Sapp’s ‘Never Would…
 3 days ago
02.25.20
#FarewellKobe: Vanessa Bryant Speaks Publicly For First Time…
 3 days ago
02.25.20
23 items
#MCM: 23 Big & Tall Zaddies Worthy Of…
 3 days ago
02.26.20
Lena Waithe Will Be The Voice Of Disney’s…
 3 days ago
02.25.20
Kenya Moore’s Emotionally Draining Relationship Is A Lot
 4 days ago
02.24.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close