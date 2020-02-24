CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Vanessa Bryant Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Helicopter Company After Kobe’s Passing

Get your coins Mrs. Bryant.

BASKET-NBA-BRYANT-MEMORIAL

Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

Vanessa Bryant has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the helicopter company involved in the crash that caused the death of her husband Kobe Bryant, 41, and their daughter Gianna, 13, last month. 

In a complaint filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court Monday, Mrs. Bryant alleges it was negligence on the part of Island Express Helicopters, as well as the pilot Ara Zobayan, who also perished in the crash, and she is seeking damages.

Reports Buzzfeed News:

The complaint, which lists a “Doe 1” representative for Zobayan as a defendant, alleges the pilot “failed to properly monitor and assess the weather prior to takeoff,” “failed to obtain proper weather data prior” to the flight, “failed to abort the flight when he knew of the cloudy conditions,” and “improperly flew the helicopter into instrument flight rules (IFR) conditions,” among other things.

It goes on to say that Island Express knew or should have known that Zobayan had previously been cited by the FAA for violating visual flight rules minimums by flying during weather conditions with poor visibility without permission.

The complaint also specifically calls out Island Express for not purchasing and equipping its helicopters with a terrain avoidance warning system, a safety measure the National Transportation Safety Board has recommended in the past but the FAA has not adopted.

In total, the complaint alleges 28 counts of negligence against Island Express and Zobayan.

Sounds like Vanessa Bryant is coming for all her coins.

News of the lawsuit arrived just as Kobe and Gigi are being memorialized at the Staples Center, with over 20,000 fans, friends and family in attendance.

Rest in power Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

Vanessa Bryant Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Helicopter Company After Kobe’s Passing  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Cardi B. On Zaya Wade: ‘Let People Find…
 17 hours ago
02.25.20
Eva Marcille And Tyra Banks Reunite On ‘Watch…
 17 hours ago
02.25.20
Thoughts? The Biebs Singing Marvin Sapp’s ‘Never Would…
 20 hours ago
02.25.20
#FarewellKobe: Vanessa Bryant Speaks Publicly For First Time…
 23 hours ago
02.25.20
Lena Waithe Will Be The Voice Of Disney’s…
 1 day ago
02.25.20
Kenya Moore’s Emotionally Draining Relationship Is A Lot
 2 days ago
02.24.20
Black Man Magic: The Fellas Effortlessly Slayed At…
 2 days ago
02.24.20
GET THE LOOK: Rihanna’s NAACP Image Awards Sleek…
 2 days ago
02.24.20
12 items
Tyson Fury KOs Deontay Wilder In Heavyweight Rematch,…
 2 days ago
02.24.20
Rest In Power Queen: Model Turned Iconic Restaurateur…
 2 days ago
02.24.20
33 items
The Bold, The Black & Beautiful Slay The…
 3 days ago
02.24.20
Enough Cryin’: Wendy Williams & Other Fine Famous…
 3 days ago
02.24.20
So Sick? Ne-Yo Throws A Lil’ Shade &…
 4 days ago
02.24.20
Marshawn Lynch Lands “Substantial Role” In Upcoming Season…
 4 days ago
02.24.20
Cardi B Teams Up With Reebok For Zig…
 4 days ago
02.24.20
20 items
Slay! 20 Times Black Women Invented The Color…
 4 days ago
02.24.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close