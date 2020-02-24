Hip Hop Spot: Snoop Dogg Puts On The Turtle Neck For His Red Table Talk [VIDEO]

Today in Headkrack’s Hip-Hop Spot, Snoop Dogg puts on the turtle neck for his official sit down with his Red Table Talk, and people were quick to comment on social media about that. Drake said his next project could be coming this year, and will be much shorter than his last album Scorpion.

Lastly, we fill you in on the top 5 money earners over the weekend in Hollywood!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

Justin Thomas | Digital Producer

