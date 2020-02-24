Watch “A Celebration of Life – Kobe and Gianna Bryant” Memorial Service [Live]

On Monday, thousands of people will fill up the Staples Center to celebrate the life and legacy of Kobe Bean Bryant and Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant. Join the millions of people who will join in to honor Bryant and his daughter, who died in a helicopter accident in Late January. The event is scheduled to start at 1pm Eastern time.

Kobe and Gianna were laid to rest in a private funeral at Pacific View Memorial Park in the Corona Del Mar neighborhood in Newport Beach, California on Feb. 7.

No official guest list or speakers gave been announced but you can expect greats from around the sports world and more to be in attendance to share stories about Bryant, his playing days, his family life and his impact.

The Team 980 will keep you up to date on “A Celebration of Life – Kobe and Gianna Bryant” Memorial Service live as it happens

