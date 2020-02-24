Watch “A Celebration of Life – Kobe and Gianna Bryant” Memorial Service [Live]

CLOSE
On Monday, thousands of people will fill up the Staples Center to celebrate the life and legacy of Kobe Bean Bryant and Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant. Join the millions of people who will join in to honor Bryant and his daughter, who died in a helicopter accident in Late January. The event is scheduled to start at 1pm Eastern time.

Kobe and Gianna were laid to rest in a private funeral at Pacific View Memorial Park in the Corona Del Mar neighborhood in Newport Beach, California on Feb. 7.

No official guest list or speakers gave been announced but you can expect greats from around the sports world and more to be in attendance to share stories about Bryant, his playing days, his family life and his impact.

The Team 980 will keep you up to date on “A Celebration of Life – Kobe and Gianna Bryant” Memorial Service live as it happens

RELATED: Run That Back Season 2 Episode 1: Remembering Kobe Bryant [Video]

RELATED: LeBron James & The Los Angeles Lakers Pay Homage To Kobe Bryant In Touching Tribute: “Live On, Brother”

 

Phillips 66 National Swimming Championships

RIP: Kobe Bryant & Gianna Maria Onore Bryant

15 photos Launch gallery

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria Onore Bryant were inseparable. We know this because she was always by his side, on and off the court. And whether he would win or lose a game, his daughter was in his arms during the press conference. He always had his family right beside him. They died together. The tragedy is unfathomable. The world is in a state of shock as details emerge about the fatal crash that took the life of five people. An outpour of condolences have flooded social media. At 13-years-old Gianna showed great promise in her basketball career. She played basketball for the Los Angeles Lady Mamba team and had her hopes set on playing for UConn. Kobe Bryant meant so much to so many people. His untimely death is devastating, but add on the death of his daughter — it’s incomprehensible. A wife and mother suffering a double loss. A family watching the sun set on their universe. The world is mourning a legend. It’s unbearable. All we can do is pray.

 

