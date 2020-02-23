Safaree and Erica Mena Sex Tape… Little Bacon Bear Gets The Details and More!

Continue reading Twitter Is Throwing Shade Instead of Rice After Erica & Safaree Finally Say I Do

[caption id="attachment_835969" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: JOHANNES EISELE / Getty[/caption] It was a well documented long bumpy for Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels, but they finally tied the knot, and instead of happy praise for the newlyweds, they are getting clowned. Last night on Love & Hip Hop, after weeks of manufactured drama and arguments about people attending, the wedding nobody really gave a damn about happened. Leading up to the nuptials Safaree and Erica faced one final test before they said I do before the cast and of the show and family members. https://www.instagram.com/p/B7lj-1GpWGZ/ While the couple shed tears as they looked at each other in the wedding fits and exchanged their vows, Twitter was its usually messy self when it comes to their feelings towards the couple. The internet began placing their bets on how long the couple would stay together and clowning the fact they didn’t get their own wedding specials like Remy and Papoose as well as Yandy and Chrissy. https://www.instagram.com/p/B7j_6Z4JpV1/ You hate to see it. We are all for #BlackLove no matter how low quality it is, BUT we are also here for the jokes as well. Let’s be honest both Safaree, and Erica set themselves up for it by putting their entire relationship front and center for the world to see. You can peep all reactions to the Mr. and Mrs. Samuels in the gallery below. — Photo: JOHANNES EISELE / Getty