CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Rest In Power Queen: Model Turned Iconic Restaurateur B. Smith Dead At 70

The beloved lifestyle guru, chef and author passed away after battling early-onset Alzheimer’s Disease for nearly a decade. She will be missed.

B. Smith

Source: Tana Lee Alves / Getty

In a span of a week, we lost Good Times star Ja’net Dubois and sadly, now the beloved B. Smith.

The former model, restaurateur and lifestyle guru Barbara Elaine Smith, passed away after her long battle with Alzheimer’s. She was only 70-years-old.

Smith’s husband, Dan Gasby, confirmed the news on Sunday (Feb. 23), sharing that his wife had passed away in her home in Long Island, New York.

“It is with great sadness that my daughter Dana and I announce the passing of my wife, Barbara Elaine Smith.

B. died peacefully Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 10:50 pm, of Early-Onset Alzheimer’s Disease in our home in Long Island, New York. She was 70,” he wrote on Facebook.

Adding, “Heaven is shining even brighter now that it is graced with B.’s dazzling and unforgettable smile.”

ALSO READ: Restaurateur & Former Model B. Smith Reveals Battle With Alzheimer’s Disease

 

As we previously reported, back in 2014, at the age of 64, Smith revealed that she had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. She said she noticed symptoms, such as repeated words and forgetting things, as early as 2010. Yet, she was optimistic about her future despite her diagnosis.

“I think the future’s going to be fine,” she told CBS News, adding, “I’m going to do my best to make it work out for me, and for as many people that I can possibly help, too.”

Smith, who was born in Everson, PA to a steelworker father and mother who worked as a maid, began her beginning her modeling career in Pittsburgh, signing with the prominent Wilhelmina agency in New York, becoming one of the first black models to appear on the front of Mademoiselle magazine in 1976, the Washington Post reported. She went on to grace the covers of Ebony and Essence and sashaying down the catwalks in runway fashion shows in Paris and Milan. It wasn’t until later, that she took her childhood love for cooking and hostessing (which she credits to her mother ) and turned into a successful brand that spanned decades.

While some in media may have referred to Smith as the “Black Martha Stewart,” she rejected that label, calling it “tired,” the Post noted.

“Martha Stewart has presented herself doing the things domestics and African Americans have done for years,” she once told New York magazine. “We were always expected to redo the chairs and use everything in the garden. This is the legacy that I was left. Martha just got there first.”

Throughout her illustrious career, she also launched a magazine, a talk show “B. Smith With Style,” wrote multiple cookbooks and in 1986 opened her bistro B. Smith’s in New York’s booming Theater District (sadly, it closed in 2015).

Upon hearing the news of Smith’s passing, friends, colleagues and admirers flocked to Twitter to send their condolences to the icon:

Rest in power queen, you will be missed.

RELATED NEWS:

Rest In Power Wilona! 12 Times ‘Good Times’ Ja’net Dubois Radiated Beauty And Grace

RIP: Kobe Bryant & Gianna Maria Onore Bryant

Rest In Power: Joan Johnson, The Queen Of Afro Sheen, Dead At 89

2016 ABFF Awards: A Celebration Of Hollywood - Show

Rest In Power: Black Celebs We Lost In 2019

10 photos Launch gallery

Rest In Power: Black Celebs We Lost In 2019

Continue reading Rest In Power: Black Celebs We Lost In 2019

Rest In Power: Black Celebs We Lost In 2019

[caption id="attachment_2852434" align="alignleft" width="882"] Source: Alberto Rodriguez/BET / Getty[/caption] 2019 gave birth to so many amazing moments and accomplishments this year such as Beyonce's Homecoming, Billy Porter and Jharrel Jerome's historic Emmy wins and the beautiful trend of Black beauty queens. But we also recognize that given the circle of life, 2019 was also a time to say goodbye to those we lost in our community as well. Here’s a look at some of the people we held dear that sadly died this year. Rest in power.

Rest In Power Queen: Model Turned Iconic Restaurateur B. Smith Dead At 70  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Videos
Latest
Kenya Moore’s Emotionally Draining Relationship Is A Lot
 14 hours ago
02.24.20
Black Man Magic: The Fellas Effortlessly Slayed At…
 17 hours ago
02.24.20
GET THE LOOK: Rihanna’s NAACP Image Awards Sleek…
 23 hours ago
02.24.20
12 items
Tyson Fury KOs Deontay Wilder In Heavyweight Rematch,…
 23 hours ago
02.24.20
Rest In Power Queen: Model Turned Iconic Restaurateur…
 1 day ago
02.24.20
33 items
The Bold, The Black & Beautiful Slay The…
 2 days ago
02.24.20
Enough Cryin’: Wendy Williams & Other Fine Famous…
 2 days ago
02.24.20
So Sick? Ne-Yo Throws A Lil’ Shade &…
 3 days ago
02.24.20
Marshawn Lynch Lands “Substantial Role” In Upcoming Season…
 3 days ago
02.24.20
Cardi B Teams Up With Reebok For Zig…
 3 days ago
02.24.20
20 items
Slay! 20 Times Black Women Invented The Color…
 3 days ago
02.24.20
4 items
Celebrities Rally Around 9-Year-Old Bullied Boy With Dwarfism
 3 days ago
02.24.20
Tyson Fury Tells Reec “He doesn’t fear Wilders…
 4 days ago
02.21.20
Stop Playing With LL: Lauren London Quickly Shuts…
 4 days ago
02.21.20
11 items
SZA, Megan Thee Stallion & Normani Serve Up…
 4 days ago
02.21.20
Michelle Williams Says To Leave People Who Walked…
 4 days ago
02.21.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close