Jacquees Confirms His Dating Status, Talks Song Covers & Disrespects Leah AGAIN…

| 02.22.20
Watch as the Jacquees AKA the “King of R&B” stops by the Lemonade stand with Leah Henry. He gets candid about his dating status and if he’s single or in a relationship. Plus, he discusses if he’s pissing people off all 2020 with his “QueeMixes.” And watch how things get a bit awkward as Leah calls him out for something he said in the past to her…

Make sure to tune in every Sunday from 4-7pm for more of Leah’s Lemonade only on WKYS 93.9!

[caption id="attachment_3019740" align="alignleft" width="894"] Source: Paras Griffin / Getty[/caption] Jacquees is having a really bad week. After being dragged to hell and back on social media for delusionally declaring himself the King of R&B and almost getting body checked for trying to roll up on Keith Sweat, now a six-year-old video of the singer remixing Soul For Real’s “Candy Rain” has resurfaced online, thanks to @GeorgeFoster72 tweeting it out on Thursday. https://twitter.com/GeorgeFoster72/status/1075881420273446913 Not surprisingly, the public reaction to this tomfoolery has been less than welcoming. From folks threatening to conjure Heavy D’s ghost to calling the 24-year-old “disrespectful” to clowning the New Edition choreography, here are some of the best tweets about this remake we’ve seen so far.

 

