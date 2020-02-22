CLOSE
So Sick? Ne-Yo Throws A Lil’ Shade & Talks Failed Marriage On New Single ‘Pinky Ring’ 

The 'Not-So-Subtle' Track Also Features OT Genasis.

Ne-Yo has been one of the  reigning kings of R&B for over 15 years now, and has given us enough relationship anthems for our loves to last a lifetime. But unfortunately, that wasn’t the case for he and his love, and wife of three years, Crystal Smith.

 

Earlier this week, the 40-year old singer made headlines after confirming the rumors that he and Smith had split, and in true artist fashion, he wrote a song about it and just a matter of days. Ne-Yo teamed up with crooning crip O.T. Genasis for his latest single “Pinky Ring” as he dishes on his failed marriage and what lead them down the road to divorce. He sang:

“You better hope, I don’t go savage mode/ I feel like I’m back from retirement/ I feel like I’m better than I ever been/ Right back on the scene like it ain’t a thing She gave back the wedding ring, I turned to a pinky ring”

Even before Ne-Yo dropped ‘Pinky Ring’, we all kind of knew that something sus was going on in his marriage with Crystal. She’s been posting cryptic messages on IG all month long, while he’s been teasing lyrics to his latest single via social media. Adding fuel to the fire, the Grammy winning singer stopped by Private Talk Podcast and dished all the tea about his deteriorating marriage.

“Long story short, she’s got demons just like everyone else, just like me and we realize our demons don’t mesh and until the both of get ahold of our personal demons, it’s gonna be just difficult for us to stay married. That’s the end of that chapter, not the end of that book. Like I said, that’s the mother of my kids and I love her to death. We’re gonna be family forever.”

 

You may recall that the pair tied the knot back in 2016 and have two adorable children together.

 

Divorce is usually unfortunate, but in Ne-Yo’s case, he says he’d rather “approach divorce from an uplifting rather than a broken perspective.”

Thoughts? Hit the flip to check out Ne-Yo ft. O.T. Genasis “Pinky Ring”.

So Sick? Ne-Yo Throws A Lil’ Shade & Talks Failed Marriage On New Single ‘Pinky Ring’   was originally published on globalgrind.com

