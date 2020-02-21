CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Farfetch Looks To Change Clothing Drop Model With BEAT Project

Exclusive drip made easy to cop.

FARFETCH BEAT

Source: FARFETCH / FARFETCH

If you like thousands of other enthusiasts who are tired of getting left out in the cold when exclusives hit then Farfetch might have something for you. The e-commerce brand is launching a new strategy on how goods will be released to the public.

As spotted on High Snobiety the online retailer is taking a different approach on how labels serve up their collections. From luxury to mass market weekly drops have become a staple in the fashion industry as the tactic creates a feeling of urgency among shoppers. The goal is to make the purchasing process more seamless and make the pieces more readily available for consumers. Their newly announced BEAT app will serve as the hub for the transactions.

Farfetch will include labels within their wheelhouse including partners such as Palm Angels,Off-White, Opening Ceremony, plus Ambush, Palm Angels, Marcelo Burlon, and Heron Preston. Farfetch’s Chief Customer Officer Stephanie Phair detailed the approach in a formal statement. “Many luxury brands are evolving their strategies and we expect an even greater shift in the industry, away from traditional cycles to a drop model”.

BEAT drops will occur on Wednesdays across the world starting April with language specific copy displayed depending on consumer location. Additionally a BEAT collective is being formed to “to curate the best product for Beat” and “bring together [an] incredible, global group of industry taste makers and culture-definers”. Included in the brain trust are Cristiano Fagnani, the New Guards chief marketing officer; Opening Ceremony’s creative chiefs Carol Lim and Humberto Leon; Stadium Goods’ co-founder and co-CEO John McPheters; and Browns buying director Ida Petersson.

The retailer states BEAT “forms a part of the company’s overall brand positioning, Only On Farfetch, which highlights [its] unique ability to give luxury customers access to products, brands, services and a community of the best curators in the world through its boutique network, which can’t be found elsewhere in luxury fashion”.

Photo: Farfetch

Farfetch Looks To Change Clothing Drop Model With BEAT Project  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Tyson Fury Tells Reec “He doesn’t fear Wilders…
 16 hours ago
02.21.20
Stop Playing With LL: Lauren London Quickly Shuts…
 20 hours ago
02.21.20
11 items
SZA, Megan Thee Stallion & Normani Serve Up…
 21 hours ago
02.21.20
Michelle Williams Says To Leave People Who Walked…
 23 hours ago
02.21.20
21 items
Happy Birthday, Rihanna! Here Are 21 Of Her…
 1 day ago
02.20.20
She Speaks: Tiffany Boone Had THIS To Say…
 2 days ago
02.20.20
Kevin Gates Announces That He WILL NOT Perform…
 2 days ago
02.20.20
So Far Gone: All The People We’ve Lost…
 2 days ago
02.20.20
Ellen Surprises Amazing Black DC Teacher Who Pampers…
 2 days ago
02.20.20
Report: Pop Smoke Shot & Killed In Home…
 2 days ago
02.19.20
The Weeknd and PUMA x XO Collection
Is The Weeknd Okay? Reveals Bloody ‘After Hours’…
 3 days ago
02.18.20
Lil Baby LIVE At #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS)
Lil Baby Posts Tracklist for ‘My Turn’
 3 days ago
02.18.20
12 items
Rest In Power Wilona! 12 Times ‘Good Times’…
 3 days ago
02.19.20
8 items
9 Adorable Photos Of Kandi Burruss’ Baby Girl,…
 3 days ago
02.19.20
Catch A Vibe With Snoh Aalegra’s NPR’s Tiny…
 3 days ago
02.18.20
BRUH: Man Kidnaps Woman, Forces Her To Watch…
 3 days ago
02.18.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close