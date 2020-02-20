CLOSE
Get Swabbed For EJ On Feb. 29th!

Bone Marrow For EJ

Source: Alysha Rose / Alysha Rose

The day after Christmas, our entire lives were changed when my family and I found out that my 14 year old little brother was diagnosed with Leukemia. In the days following we learned that he has two forms of leukemia, ALL and CML. He is actively going through Chemotherapy which will help cure the ALL but unfortunately with the CML he will have to receive a bone marrow transplant in order to go into remission from that form of the Leukemia. EJ has always been a very active student athlete. He strives to be the best, both on and off the field. With this huge adjustment in his life he’s been taking everything, day by day and remaining extremely optimistic through this tough time.

After doing our research and learning more about the forms of Leukemia he has, it has come to our attention that statistically, in the African American community, there is only a 23% chance to find a Bone Marrow Donor Match. Once this information was revealed, my mother and I decided to conduct a Bone Marrow Donor Drive, in order to find a match for EJ.

NBC News Legend Tom Brokaw Diagnosed With Bone Marrow Cancer

11 Celebrities Who’ve Battled Cancer
11 photos

