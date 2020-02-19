CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Cardi B’s Bestie Star Brim Charged In New York Gang Case

Star Brim Will Not Enter Custody Until She Gives Birth

Missy Elliot VMA's After Party

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

Cardi B‘s bestie might be in some serious trouble. According to NBC New York, Star Brim is among 18 people indicted Tuesday on charges ranging from murder to racketeering. Star is alleged to be a member of the “5-9 Brims,” a version of the Bloods gang in NY. Documents state that she is the highest ranking female member of the gang and is the “Godmother.” Brim, whose real name faces charges of slashing a person and participating in a racketeering conspiracy.

Cardi B Is a Feathery Fashionista On Her Way To Court

7 photos Launch gallery

Cardi B Is a Feathery Fashionista On Her Way To Court

Continue reading Cardi B Is a Feathery Fashionista On Her Way To Court

Cardi B Is a Feathery Fashionista On Her Way To Court

   

Brim is currently pregnant and will not be taken into custody until she gives birth.

SOURCE | NBC New York

RELATED: Couple Claims Choosing Sides In Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Beef Led To Divorce Court

RELATED: Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Request For Home Confinement Denied, Wifey Posts Prison Pic

Cardi B’s Bestie Star Brim Charged In New York Gang Case  was originally published on kysdc.com

Videos
Latest
Report: Pop Smoke Shot & Killed In Home…
 4 hours ago
02.19.20
The Weeknd and PUMA x XO Collection
Is The Weeknd Okay? Reveals Bloody ‘After Hours’…
 17 hours ago
02.18.20
Lil Baby LIVE At #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS)
Lil Baby Posts Tracklist for ‘My Turn’
 18 hours ago
02.18.20
12 items
Rest In Power Wilona! 12 Times ‘Good Times’…
 19 hours ago
02.19.20
8 items
9 Adorable Photos Of Kandi Burruss’ Baby Girl,…
 20 hours ago
02.19.20
Catch A Vibe With Snoh Aalegra’s NPR’s Tiny…
 24 hours ago
02.18.20
BRUH: Man Kidnaps Woman, Forces Her To Watch…
 24 hours ago
02.18.20
20 items
Slay Good Girl! 20 Times Retta’s Rich Melanin…
 2 days ago
02.17.20
NeNe Still Refuses To Own Why Her Friendship…
 3 days ago
02.17.20
Wakanda 4Eva: 5 Facts About ‘Black Panther’ You…
 3 days ago
02.17.20
5 Reasons Why We Should All Be Excited…
 3 days ago
02.17.20
Lizzo Is Unbawsed And Unbothered On The Beach…
 6 days ago
02.14.20
Jennifer Hudson Will Perform A Kobe Bryant Tribute…
 6 days ago
02.14.20
Wanna Smell Like A Lionel Richie Song? Hello…There’s…
 7 days ago
02.13.20
Snoop Dogg Apologizes To Gayle King: “Two Wrongs…
 7 days ago
02.13.20
Fenty Fact Or Fiction: Rihanna’s Savage Lingerie Line…
 7 days ago
02.13.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close