CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Shady Moments In Black History: Whitney Houston Defends Herself Against Wendy Williams

One of the legendary singer's greatest achievements.

Whitney Houston

Source: Luciano Viti / Getty

Black History Month is a time to honor the trailblazers, the activists, the inventors and the ancestors that helped pave the way for Black liberation and success!

But it’s also a time to celebrate the leaders who helped pave the way for iconic shade and reads that’ll have you experiencing second-hand filth from the onslaught a diva served up.

Whitney Houston was a pioneer in the art of shady interviews when she decided to take on Wendy Williams in 2003. At the time, the late singer was in the midst of a media frenzy over her alleged drug use and her marriage to R&B’s bad boy Bobby Brown. Meanwhile, Williams had transitioned from hip hop radio into a widely popular shock jock-type show that was infamous for discussing high profile celebrity gossip.

With such a successful brand on her hands, it’s no surprise that Williams talked about Houston constantly…and Whitney was about fed up.

Judge her life as you may, but there’s something empowering about Whitney calling into Wendy’s radio show and completely checking her on all her gossip, false information or assumptions. With the 2003 radio interview, Houston was no longer some primp and proper singer who had to maintain a certain image to appease her “pop” audience. She was an around the way lady from Jersey who had some choice words for Ms. Wendy Williams.

The whole interview was iconic.

Whenever Wendy hit Whitney with and intrusive question, the powerhouse vocalist hit right back with a whip smart answer that was COMPLETELY dramatic but absolutely necessary considering the circumstances.

Whitney also slipped in some shady lines along the way, including telling Wendy, “I love you Wendy because I know that in spite of everything, you still play my records.”

Then, when Wendy tried to say Whitney’s latest album at the time (Just Whitney) wasn’t doing as well as she might’ve thought it could’ve done, Whitney clapped back with a cryptic yet legendary response:

“It’s never what you thought I should be doing. It’s never what you think I should be doing. It’s never what you think you say I’m doing. It is what’s going to happen. You see what I’m saying. I don’t want my album to peak too quickly. I don’t want it to peak too quickly because I want it to go through the summer and the fall. So there is a plan. You understand what I mean. Like you set up your schedule on a day-to-day basis on who you gonna talk about and how you gonna talk about them. Well, that’s how I do.” 

It was perfect.

 

At certain points in the interview, Whitney even warned Wendy that she’ll “meet her outside” based off some of the comments she was making.

It was a revelatory interview that showed in spite of the mistakes, an icon was allowed to be human sometimes. To be angry with the media. And to STILL be an icon.

RIP Whitney. You paved the way.

You can check out the full interview here.

Shady Moments In Black History: Whitney Houston Defends Herself Against Wendy Williams  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Report: Pop Smoke Shot & Killed In Home…
 4 hours ago
02.19.20
The Weeknd and PUMA x XO Collection
Is The Weeknd Okay? Reveals Bloody ‘After Hours’…
 17 hours ago
02.18.20
Lil Baby LIVE At #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS)
Lil Baby Posts Tracklist for ‘My Turn’
 18 hours ago
02.18.20
12 items
Rest In Power Wilona! 12 Times ‘Good Times’…
 19 hours ago
02.19.20
8 items
9 Adorable Photos Of Kandi Burruss’ Baby Girl,…
 20 hours ago
02.19.20
Catch A Vibe With Snoh Aalegra’s NPR’s Tiny…
 24 hours ago
02.18.20
BRUH: Man Kidnaps Woman, Forces Her To Watch…
 24 hours ago
02.18.20
20 items
Slay Good Girl! 20 Times Retta’s Rich Melanin…
 2 days ago
02.17.20
NeNe Still Refuses To Own Why Her Friendship…
 3 days ago
02.17.20
Wakanda 4Eva: 5 Facts About ‘Black Panther’ You…
 3 days ago
02.17.20
5 Reasons Why We Should All Be Excited…
 3 days ago
02.17.20
Lizzo Is Unbawsed And Unbothered On The Beach…
 6 days ago
02.14.20
Jennifer Hudson Will Perform A Kobe Bryant Tribute…
 6 days ago
02.14.20
Wanna Smell Like A Lionel Richie Song? Hello…There’s…
 7 days ago
02.13.20
Snoop Dogg Apologizes To Gayle King: “Two Wrongs…
 7 days ago
02.13.20
Fenty Fact Or Fiction: Rihanna’s Savage Lingerie Line…
 7 days ago
02.13.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close