‘The Photograph’ Taught Me A Valuable Lesson About Love And Sacrifice

The Photograph

Source: Universal Studios / Will Packer Productions

Back in 2012, when I was just 17 years young and on the brink of adulthood, I thought I had everything going for me including an acceptance letter to my dream college. The only problem was my boyfriend. His aspirations didn’t go higher than the projects in Brooklyn. I wanted to leave. I needed to start over and figure out who I was before I could commit to anyone else.

I made the most adult decision of my life.

I ended up choosing me, but made sure I got closure with a tear-filled goodbye in the staircase of my old apartment building.

The Photograph is a lesson to those transitioning on any journey of self-discovery. The non-traditional love story, written and directed Stella Meghie centers on art curator Mae Morton (Issa Rae) and journalist Christopher Block (Lakeith Stanfield) — two millennials in modern-day New York City who unpack life in their 30s, generational trauma, bad habits and falling in love all while finding themselves in the process.

While researching for an article, Christopher uncovers a photographer of Christina Eames. He is then connected with her daughter Mae Morton and they begin to travel into the past together while falling forward into love. As Christopher moves forward in his career and transitions out of a previous relationship, Mae is mourning the death of her mother with whom she struggled to have an intimate, personal relationship with. Both protagonists are mourning with loss on different spectrums and learning their place in the world all while casually dating one another with loads of baggage.

The romance drama holds a mirror up to the faces of younger generations and how we are willing to change jobs, swap out life partners and move around frivolously without first analyzing the emotional and mental consequences of what that may entail. Is it impossible to have it all? No, but we make it seem so because it is easier to give up on something that requires optimism than to be a hopeful romantic striving for nothing more than the pursuit of life, love and happiness. Who are you to tell yourself that you can’t have it all?

Rae alongside Stanfield’s brilliantly depicted character exemplifies the modern-day dater or hopeless romantic who lacks communication skills without the presence of alcohol, a bedroom or lackluster social skills. When faced with a difficult career decision, Michael freezes in the face of adversity.

Without giving away too much of the film, for those of you who plan to see this cinematic celebration of Black love, this film is different than the classic Brown Sugar, Love Jones and Love & Basketball. The Photograph stands on its own and teaches our generation that sacrifice is necessary for growth, but doesn’t have to be defined by a loss.

[caption id="attachment_3073104" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: David Crotty / Getty[/caption] Lakeith Stanfield is a six-foot, unapologetic bearded Black man filled with joy and we love every inch of it. Let the congregation come together and send up one collective praise. We were first introduced to Lakeith when he was nominated for the Independent Spirit Award for his role in the indie drama Short Term, but his character in Atlanta broadcast him directly into in our living rooms and simultaneously into our hearts. He's swaggy, eclectic and funny (check out his Instagram). Then his star began to catapult when he appeared in Get Out. He starred alongside rising starlet Tessa Thompson in the bold Sorry To Bother You. We even went as far to watch a Gina Rodriguez movie to see him. Sis, you know it's real. Lakeith is currently promoting his latest flick -- The Photograph -- a Black romance with Issa Rae. “We’re just happy again to be able to showcase love between two dark-skinned people on screen,” Lakeith said in an interview on The View. “By virtue of having that, show that all love is multidimensional and multifaceted, and hopefully everybody can enjoy their love stories.” https://twitter.com/TheView/status/1227651169918558208?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1227651169918558208&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.huffpost.com%2Fentry%2Flakeith-stanfield-issa-rae-the-photograph_n_5e443d3bc5b61b84d343ea86 There's something about his charm and effortless swag. Check out some of his finest moments when you keep scrolling.

‘The Photograph’ Taught Me A Valuable Lesson About Love And Sacrifice  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

