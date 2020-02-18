CLOSE
Photos
HomePhotos

Tracee Ellis Ross Was BOSSED Up In Balenciaga

Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life In Focus Tour With Special Guest Tracee Ellis Ross

Source: Omar Vega / Getty

Tracee Ellis Ross wore a $2,490 Balenciaga blazer and $795 Balenciaga pant to be interviewed by Oprah Winfrey on the mogul’s 2020 Vision tour that hit the Dallas American Airline Center this weekend.

“Thank you @balenciaga for taking my monies.” she wrote on Instagram.

 

Ross came prepared in her power suit, nude pumps and robust curls to share a teaser from her upcoming film The High Note. She crouches down in her chair as the audience of 17,000 hear her singing voice for the first time.

I cannot believe that I let my voice out,” she wrote in an Instagram post teasing a clip from her interview with auntie O. “It was one thing to shoot the movie and record the songs, but sharing this sneak peek of the movie for the first time was no joke! I’ve had this dream of being a singer tucked away in fear since I was about 15 years old. But now, at 47, I’m finally giving that dream a chance to breathe and be. Just like the song says, this is “New to Me,” she added.

The High Note is scheduled to hit theaters May.

RELATED STORIES:

Slay, Sis! 10 Times Tracee Ellis Ross OWNED The Color Pink

Tracee Ellis Ross Is Total Curl-Fection On Allure Cover

Tracee Ellis Ross Was BOSSED Up In Balenciaga  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Report: Pop Smoke Shot & Killed In Home…
 4 hours ago
02.19.20
The Weeknd and PUMA x XO Collection
Is The Weeknd Okay? Reveals Bloody ‘After Hours’…
 17 hours ago
02.18.20
Lil Baby LIVE At #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS)
Lil Baby Posts Tracklist for ‘My Turn’
 18 hours ago
02.18.20
12 items
Rest In Power Wilona! 12 Times ‘Good Times’…
 19 hours ago
02.19.20
8 items
9 Adorable Photos Of Kandi Burruss’ Baby Girl,…
 20 hours ago
02.19.20
Catch A Vibe With Snoh Aalegra’s NPR’s Tiny…
 24 hours ago
02.18.20
BRUH: Man Kidnaps Woman, Forces Her To Watch…
 24 hours ago
02.18.20
20 items
Slay Good Girl! 20 Times Retta’s Rich Melanin…
 2 days ago
02.17.20
NeNe Still Refuses To Own Why Her Friendship…
 3 days ago
02.17.20
Wakanda 4Eva: 5 Facts About ‘Black Panther’ You…
 3 days ago
02.17.20
5 Reasons Why We Should All Be Excited…
 3 days ago
02.17.20
Lizzo Is Unbawsed And Unbothered On The Beach…
 6 days ago
02.14.20
Jennifer Hudson Will Perform A Kobe Bryant Tribute…
 6 days ago
02.14.20
Wanna Smell Like A Lionel Richie Song? Hello…There’s…
 7 days ago
02.13.20
Snoop Dogg Apologizes To Gayle King: “Two Wrongs…
 7 days ago
02.13.20
Fenty Fact Or Fiction: Rihanna’s Savage Lingerie Line…
 7 days ago
02.13.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close