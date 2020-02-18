CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

BRUH: Man Kidnaps Woman, Forces Her To Watch ‘Roots’ To Better Understand Racism

This may be the wildest Black History Month headline ever.

According to authorities in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Robert Noye, a black man, kidnapped a white woman over the weekend and forced her to watch “Roots,” Alex Haley‘s 1977 miniseries regarding the history of slavery in America and threatened to kill her and chop off her body if she tried to move.

Noye forced the woman to watch the entire nine-hour series so she could “better understand her racism,” according to a criminal complaint.

The 52-year-old Noye was arrested Monday and charged with false imprisonment and simple assault. He told the woman to stay in her seat and watch the entire series or he would kill her and “spread her body parts across Interstate 380 on the way to Chicago,” per cops.

Roots, an eight-episode, series won numerous Golden Globes and is considered a landmark in televised storytelling and more, chronicling Alex Haley’s family history from the enslavement of his ancestors to the modern liberation of his ancestors’ descendants.

IMAGE CREDIT: KCRG

 

BRUH: Man Kidnaps Woman, Forces Her To Watch ‘Roots’ To Better Understand Racism  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Catch A Vibe With Snoh Aalegra’s NPR’s Tiny…
 4 hours ago
02.18.20
BRUH: Man Kidnaps Woman, Forces Her To Watch…
 4 hours ago
02.18.20
20 items
Slay Good Girl! 20 Times Retta’s Rich Melanin…
 1 day ago
02.17.20
NeNe Still Refuses To Own Why Her Friendship…
 2 days ago
02.17.20
Wakanda 4Eva: 5 Facts About ‘Black Panther’ You…
 2 days ago
02.17.20
5 Reasons Why We Should All Be Excited…
 2 days ago
02.17.20
Lizzo Is Unbawsed And Unbothered On The Beach…
 5 days ago
02.14.20
Jennifer Hudson Will Perform A Kobe Bryant Tribute…
 5 days ago
02.14.20
Wanna Smell Like A Lionel Richie Song? Hello…There’s…
 6 days ago
02.13.20
Snoop Dogg Apologizes To Gayle King: “Two Wrongs…
 6 days ago
02.13.20
Fenty Fact Or Fiction: Rihanna’s Savage Lingerie Line…
 6 days ago
02.13.20
Former Friend Alleges Loni Love Actually Did Send…
 6 days ago
02.13.20
Former Friend Alleges Loni Love Actually Did Send…
 6 days ago
02.13.20
11 items
The Game Inks Kobe Bryant’s Name & Number…
 6 days ago
02.13.20
Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna Laid To Rest In…
 1 week ago
02.12.20
5 Reasons To Go See ‘The Photograph’ This Valentines…
 1 week ago
02.11.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close