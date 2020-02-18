CLOSE
Catch A Vibe With Snoh Aalegra’s NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert [VIDEO]

Snoh Aalegra Performs At O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire, London

Source: Lorne Thomson / Getty

Snoh Aalegra easily had one of 2019’s best R&B albums with Ugh, Those Feels Again and when her sound is expressed via NPR’s Tiny Desk? Magic happens.

The Iranian-Swedish singer made her Tiny Desk debut on Tuesday, combing through records from both Ugh as well as her previous album, Feels. And yes, she sounds exactly, if not better than the record itself. The 32-year-old breakthrough artist is hitting the road pretty soon including stops in New York, Los Angeles, Philly, Boston and an April 1st date here in Houston.

Watch the Tiny Desk concert below and peep the setlist as well.

SNOH AALEGRA – NPR TINY DESK CONCERT SETLIST

“Love Like That”

“I Want Your Around”

“Whoa”

“Fool For You”

“Find Someone Like You”

Catch A Vibe With Snoh Aalegra's NPR's Tiny Desk Concert [VIDEO]  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close