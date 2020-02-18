Rapsody is a whole mood and she recently stopped in Columbus for her “A Black Woman Created This” tour. But before she hit the stage she chopped it up in the Power studios with Micah Dixion.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Rapsody really gave us a glimpse in who she is when she talked about the impact Kobe Bryant had on her life and how she applies the Mamba mentality to herself. She also revealed what artist was on her bucket list to talk and work with. Plus she told Micah one thing she’s never done that she plans on doing as soon as she gets off her tour.

Check out this exclusive from Power here

Text POWER to 71007 To Get Power Exclusives & Breaking News! Reply HELP for Help; STOP POWER to Cancel; STOP to End All; Msg&Data Rates May Apply;

The Latest:

Rapsody Talks The Impact Kobe Bryant Had On Her and What Artist is On Her Bucket List was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: