Local Night Life
HomeLocal Night Life

Rapsody Talks The Impact Kobe Bryant Had On Her and What Artist is On Her Bucket List

Rapsody

Source: AB3 Films / ab3 films

Rapsody is a whole mood and she recently stopped in Columbus for her “A Black Woman Created This” tour.  But before she hit the stage she chopped it up in the Power studios with Micah Dixion.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Rapsody really gave us a glimpse in who she is when she talked about the impact Kobe Bryant had on her life and how she applies the Mamba mentality to herself.  She also revealed what artist was on her bucket list to talk and work with.  Plus she told Micah one thing she’s never done that she plans on doing as soon as she gets off her tour.

Check out this exclusive from Power here

 

 

Text POWER to 71007 To Get Power Exclusives & Breaking News! Reply HELP for Help; STOP POWER to Cancel; STOP to End All; Msg&Data Rates May Apply;

 

The Latest:

Rapsody Talks The Impact Kobe Bryant Had On Her and What Artist is On Her Bucket List  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Catch A Vibe With Snoh Aalegra’s NPR’s Tiny…
 4 hours ago
02.18.20
BRUH: Man Kidnaps Woman, Forces Her To Watch…
 4 hours ago
02.18.20
20 items
Slay Good Girl! 20 Times Retta’s Rich Melanin…
 1 day ago
02.17.20
NeNe Still Refuses To Own Why Her Friendship…
 2 days ago
02.17.20
Wakanda 4Eva: 5 Facts About ‘Black Panther’ You…
 2 days ago
02.17.20
5 Reasons Why We Should All Be Excited…
 2 days ago
02.17.20
Lizzo Is Unbawsed And Unbothered On The Beach…
 5 days ago
02.14.20
Jennifer Hudson Will Perform A Kobe Bryant Tribute…
 5 days ago
02.14.20
Wanna Smell Like A Lionel Richie Song? Hello…There’s…
 6 days ago
02.13.20
Snoop Dogg Apologizes To Gayle King: “Two Wrongs…
 6 days ago
02.13.20
Fenty Fact Or Fiction: Rihanna’s Savage Lingerie Line…
 6 days ago
02.13.20
Former Friend Alleges Loni Love Actually Did Send…
 6 days ago
02.13.20
Former Friend Alleges Loni Love Actually Did Send…
 6 days ago
02.13.20
11 items
The Game Inks Kobe Bryant’s Name & Number…
 6 days ago
02.13.20
Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna Laid To Rest In…
 1 week ago
02.12.20
5 Reasons To Go See ‘The Photograph’ This Valentines…
 1 week ago
02.11.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close