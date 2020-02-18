Rapsody is a whole mood and she recently stopped in Columbus for her “A Black Woman Created This” tour. But before she hit the stage she chopped it up in the Power studios with Micah Dixion.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Rapsody really gave us a glimpse in who she is when she talked about the impact Kobe Bryant had on her life and how she applies the Mamba mentality to herself. She also revealed what artist was on her bucket list to talk and work with. Plus she told Micah one thing she’s never done that she plans on doing as soon as she gets off her tour.
Check out this exclusive from Power here
Text POWER to 71007 To Get Power Exclusives & Breaking News! Reply HELP for Help; STOP POWER to Cancel; STOP to End All; Msg&Data Rates May Apply;
The Latest:
- Catch A Vibe With Snoh Aalegra’s NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert [VIDEO]
- BRUH: Man Kidnaps Woman, Forces Her To Watch ‘Roots’ To Better Understand Racism
- Rapsody Talks The Impact Kobe Bryant Had On Her and What Artist is On Her Bucket List
- Diva’s Daily Dirt: Kehlani Puts YG On Blast In A New Song, As They Call It Quits
- Kevin Garnett Details The Moment He Learned He Could Make The Jump To The NBA From High School
- This Is How Meg Thee Stallion Kicked Off Her Birthday Celebration (Parental Advisory)
- The Mop Dance Creators Live In Studio W/ P-skillz
- Wiz Khalifa “Smokin’ Section,” Lil Duval, Jacquees & Tank “Nasty” & More | Daily Visuals 2.17.20
- Long Live Wolf Gang: Tyler, The Creator Nixes Idea Of Odd Future Reunion
- Common, Jennifer Hudson & More Honor Kobe Bryant During NBA All-Star Game
Rapsody Talks The Impact Kobe Bryant Had On Her and What Artist is On Her Bucket List was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com