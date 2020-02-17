CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Justice For Juicy?: The Osundairo Brothers Praying For Jussie Smollett To Admit Hate Crime Hoax

Scammers gonna scam.

Osundairo brothers

Source: TMZ / TMZ

The Osundairo brothers who infamously found themselves wrapped up in actor Jussie Smollett’s allege hate crime are sticking to their story. They maintain the actor hired them to help fake the attack, and are praying the former Empire star admits it was all a ruse.

Of course, TMZ caught up with the alleged scammers, basically:

The Osundairo brothers — Abel and Ola — were leaving Fina Estampa restaurant in Chicago Friday afternoon when they opened up about Jussie … and how they feel about the whole debacle.

Ola starts by telling us they are praying for Jussie to “build up the courage to finally tell the truth” … clearly implying they’re sticking to their story — that it was all a hoax perpetrated by Smollett.

Abel, who’s walking with his brother and their lawyer, Gloria Schmidt, goes on to say the brothers feel remorseful for being involved in the incident and causing people pain … especially real victims of hate crimes who may have been marginalized because of what they did.

Recently, Smollett got hit with another six-count indictment, this time for lying to Chicago authorities about the alleged incident.

Juicy Smolliét aka Smollett is also suing the City of Chicago—his lawsuit a response to the city’s, which is seeking a return of the money it spent on investigating what it believes to be a hoax.

Smollett continues to maintain that he was attacked, with the perpetrators yelling “This is MAGA country” along with racist and homophobic epithets.

As for the Osundairo brothers, they say they’re willing to testify under oath to get the true story out.

Justice For Juicy?: The Osundairo Brothers Praying For Jussie Smollett To Admit Hate Crime Hoax  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
20 items
Slay Good Girl! 20 Times Retta’s Rich Melanin…
 7 hours ago
02.17.20
NeNe Still Refuses To Own Why Her Friendship…
 17 hours ago
02.17.20
Wakanda 4Eva: 5 Facts About ‘Black Panther’ You…
 22 hours ago
02.17.20
5 Reasons Why We Should All Be Excited…
 1 day ago
02.17.20
Lizzo Is Unbawsed And Unbothered On The Beach…
 4 days ago
02.14.20
Jennifer Hudson Will Perform A Kobe Bryant Tribute…
 4 days ago
02.14.20
Wanna Smell Like A Lionel Richie Song? Hello…There’s…
 5 days ago
02.13.20
Snoop Dogg Apologizes To Gayle King: “Two Wrongs…
 5 days ago
02.13.20
Fenty Fact Or Fiction: Rihanna’s Savage Lingerie Line…
 5 days ago
02.13.20
Former Friend Alleges Loni Love Actually Did Send…
 5 days ago
02.13.20
Former Friend Alleges Loni Love Actually Did Send…
 5 days ago
02.13.20
11 items
The Game Inks Kobe Bryant’s Name & Number…
 5 days ago
02.13.20
Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna Laid To Rest In…
 6 days ago
02.12.20
5 Reasons To Go See ‘The Photograph’ This Valentines…
 6 days ago
02.11.20
GET THE LOOK: Cynthia Erivo’s Oscar-Perfect Pearly Cropped…
 6 days ago
02.11.20
Ain’t No Good Gonna Come To Kenya Tearing…
 1 week ago
02.11.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close