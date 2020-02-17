They Came Before Tiger Woods: James “Jimmy” Garvin

Black History Month
| 02.17.20
For Black History Month, WOL News Talk 1450 AM, WYCB My Spirit 1340 and Praise 104.1 will be taking a look at golfers who came before Tiger Woods and the struggles to play the game in a segregated society. Today we talk to James “Jimmy” Garvin, Golf Course Owner & Hall of Famer.

Garvin is Jimmy Garvin Legacy Foundation. The foundation travels all across the world to prepare kids for the challenge of golf and the challenge of life. Garvin’s passion for Golf is evident and works to push the African-American Golf culture is spotlighted in this episode.

RELATED: They Came Before Tiger Woods: Wake-Robin Golf Club, Inc

RELATED: They Came Before Tiger Woods: David Ross, Royal Golf Club

RELATED: They Came Before Tiger Woods: Mel Blackwell

They Came Before Tiger Woods: James “Jimmy” Garvin  was originally published on woldcnews.com

photos
