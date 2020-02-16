CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

R. Kelly Hit With New Sexual Assault Charges, New Underaged Victim Added

The case against the Pied Piper continues to grow.

Judge won't increase bond for R. Kelly or give $100,000 back to woman who posted his bail

Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty

R. Kelly has been indicted, again. The disgraced R&B singer was hit with a new indictment by the Feds in Chicago.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, a superseding indictment against Kelly has named a new victim, who reportedly met the singer in 1997 or 1998 when she was just 14 or 15.

It says Kelly “engaged in sexual contact and sexual acts” with that person and four others when they were under the age of 18. For the new victim, the alleged sexual activity took place between 1997 and 2000. But it no longer makes that claim about a sixth person who remains central to the obstruction of justice charge Kelly faces.

Previously identified in the old indictment as “Minor 2,” the person is now identified as “Individual D.” The facts in both indictments appear to match previous testimony of Lisa Van Allen, who has spoken publicly about her relationship with Kelly and became a key, if problematic, witness during Kelly’s 2008 child pornography trial.

Van Allen could not be reached for comment Friday.

Jeffrey Cramer, a former federal prosecutor, said the move could be a sign the feds felt uncomfortable presenting the person to a jury as a victim but still had corroborating evidence to put that person on the stand as a witness.

Seems like the Feds are making sure the case against R. Kelly is airtight.

The Pied Piper of R&Pee’s federal trial in Chicago is set to begin in April (the Brooklyn trail is slated for July), for now, and he is facing charges that include obstruction of justice and child pornography. Since July 2019, he has been jailed at Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Center without bail.

R. Kelly Hit With New Sexual Assault Charges, New Underaged Victim Added  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
20 items
Slay Good Girl! 20 Times Retta’s Rich Melanin…
 7 hours ago
02.17.20
NeNe Still Refuses To Own Why Her Friendship…
 17 hours ago
02.17.20
Wakanda 4Eva: 5 Facts About ‘Black Panther’ You…
 22 hours ago
02.17.20
5 Reasons Why We Should All Be Excited…
 1 day ago
02.17.20
Lizzo Is Unbawsed And Unbothered On The Beach…
 4 days ago
02.14.20
Jennifer Hudson Will Perform A Kobe Bryant Tribute…
 4 days ago
02.14.20
Wanna Smell Like A Lionel Richie Song? Hello…There’s…
 5 days ago
02.13.20
Snoop Dogg Apologizes To Gayle King: “Two Wrongs…
 5 days ago
02.13.20
Fenty Fact Or Fiction: Rihanna’s Savage Lingerie Line…
 5 days ago
02.13.20
Former Friend Alleges Loni Love Actually Did Send…
 5 days ago
02.13.20
Former Friend Alleges Loni Love Actually Did Send…
 5 days ago
02.13.20
11 items
The Game Inks Kobe Bryant’s Name & Number…
 5 days ago
02.13.20
Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna Laid To Rest In…
 6 days ago
02.12.20
5 Reasons To Go See ‘The Photograph’ This Valentines…
 6 days ago
02.11.20
GET THE LOOK: Cynthia Erivo’s Oscar-Perfect Pearly Cropped…
 6 days ago
02.11.20
Ain’t No Good Gonna Come To Kenya Tearing…
 1 week ago
02.11.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close