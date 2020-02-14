HBCU Spotlight: Bowie State University

Black History Month
| 02.14.20
pg-cover9 02-03-06 Mark Gail_TWP #177091 The entrance to Bowie State University at Route 197 and Jer

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Bowie State University

Bowie State University was founded in 1865, by the Baltimore Association for the Moral and Educational Improvement of Colored People as a teaching school. It is the oldest HBCU in Maryland and one of the ten oldest in the country. Bowie State University offers 22 undergraduate majors and 38 master’s, doctoral and advanced certification programs with a select focus on science, technology, business, education, and related disciplines. 

Mission Statement:

As Maryland’s first historically black public university, Bowie State University empowers a diverse population of students to reach their potential by providing innovative academic programs and transformational experiences as they prepare for careers, lifelong learning, and civic responsibility. Bowie State University supports Maryland’s workforce and economy by engaging in strategic partnerships, research, and public service to benefit our local, state, national, and global communities.

Notable Alumni: Toni Braxton and Wale.

Mascot: Bulldog

Enrollment: 6,171 students

learn more: https://bowiestate.edu/

HBCU Spotlight: Bowie State University  was originally published on woldcnews.com

