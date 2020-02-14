CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Damian Lillard & Pusha T “Dame 6,” Plies “Hotwire” & More | Daily Visuals 2.13.20

Dame and Pusha T link up on the court and Plies is stealing wifeys when y'all ain't looking. Today's Daily Visuals.

NBA All-Star Weekend is upon us and with that being the case it’s only right that the hottest rapper in the game (of basketball) get some shine next to one of the illest spitters in the game (of rap).

For the visuals to “Dame 6,” the giant slayer known as Dame D.O.L.L.A. gets an assist from Virginia’s finest in Pusha T who spits some filthy rhymes while Damian Lillard shows off some of his signature handles on a fraction of a court.

From balling on the court to balling in a food court, Plies demonstrates why you should never leave your girl alone with him at a diner table in his clip for “Hotwire.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from G Perico featuring Garren, Jianni featuring Rich Homie Quan, and more.

DAMIAN LILLARD & PUSHA T – “DAME 6”

PLIES – “HOTWIRE”

TOO $HORT, DJ UPGRADE, KIARA SIMONE & YOGY – “SUMMER GAMES”

G PERCIO FT. GARREN – “LIL BABY”

D. CROSS FT. DAVE EAST – “NEVER CRIED”

JIANNI FT. RICH HOMIE QUAN – “LOST FAITH”

ZAYTOVEN FT. LIL GOTIT – “DRIP JACKER”

LIL GOTIT – “BET UP”

RB VIC – “BLACK ROYALTY”

CALBOY FT. LIL TJAY – “BARBARIAN”

D SMOKE – “BLACK HABITS”

JANDRO FT. SNOW THA PRODUCT & OHNO – “DONUTS”

SAUCE WALKA – “WHERE WAS YOU AT”

FIRST CLASS ORDER FT. ROCKIE FRESH – “NEW WORLD ORDER”

SLAYTER FT. SADA BABY – “LOUIS V UMBRELLA”

SUKIHANA – “PRETTY AND RATCHET”

F. VIRTUE – “DON’T TELL THE TSA”

JAY WHISS FT. DONNIE – “LAY LOW”

DOODIE LO & MEMO600 – “HANG OUT”

FLO MILLI – “MY ATTITUDE”

Damian Lillard & Pusha T “Dame 6,” Plies “Hotwire” & More | Daily Visuals 2.13.20  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Lizzo Is Unbawsed And Unbothered On The Beach…
 21 hours ago
02.14.20
Jennifer Hudson Will Perform A Kobe Bryant Tribute…
 22 hours ago
02.14.20
Wanna Smell Like A Lionel Richie Song? Hello…There’s…
 2 days ago
02.13.20
Snoop Dogg Apologizes To Gayle King: “Two Wrongs…
 2 days ago
02.13.20
Fenty Fact Or Fiction: Rihanna’s Savage Lingerie Line…
 2 days ago
02.13.20
Former Friend Alleges Loni Love Actually Did Send…
 2 days ago
02.13.20
Former Friend Alleges Loni Love Actually Did Send…
 2 days ago
02.13.20
11 items
The Game Inks Kobe Bryant’s Name & Number…
 2 days ago
02.13.20
Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna Laid To Rest In…
 3 days ago
02.12.20
5 Reasons To Go See ‘The Photograph’ This Valentines…
 3 days ago
02.11.20
GET THE LOOK: Cynthia Erivo’s Oscar-Perfect Pearly Cropped…
 3 days ago
02.11.20
Ain’t No Good Gonna Come To Kenya Tearing…
 4 days ago
02.11.20
‘Power’ Recap: Tasha & Riq’s Plan To Deal…
 5 days ago
02.10.20
10 items
Animated Short ‘Hair Love’ Wins Oscar, Director Matthew…
 5 days ago
02.10.20
‘Hair Love’ Wins Best Animated Short At Oscars…
 5 days ago
02.10.20
10 items
Amber Rose Inks Son’s Names On Her Forehead,…
 5 days ago
02.10.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close