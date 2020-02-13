The Roots have announced the star-studded lineup for its annual Root Picnic music festival.

Taking place at The Mann at Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, the headliners all have different musical vibes to them, including Meek Mill, Summer Walker, and DaBaby. Also hitting the stage will be songstress Snoh Aalegra, Burna Boy and the soulful Thundercat.

To up the ante, the Roots –which consists of the band, Black Thought, and Questlove– themselves will feature in a special soul section of the festival alongside Musiq Soulchild, SWV and Brandy. Music aside, they’ll also be some entertaining time dedicated to podcasts fans with The Read With Kid Fury and Crissle and hip-hop journalism legend and Rap Radar’s Elliott Wilson doing a live edition of CRWN. The celebrity he’ll be chopping it up with has yet to be revealed.

Griselda, the gritty braggadocio Buffalo rap collective that consists of Westside Gunn, Benny the Butcher and Conway will also be performing for there fans when the festival takes place on May 30. And for those just looking to have a good time, The D’ussePalooza crew will also be throwing one of their epic parties. You can peep the rest of the lineup in the flyer above.

Now in its 12th year, Roots Picnic is one of the premiere festivals where music lovers with eclectic tastes can get a little bit of everything. The festival takes place on May 30, and tickets go on sale Friday, February 14. Prices start at $69.50 but will go up as the big day nears.

Meek Mill, DaBaby, Summer Walker, & More To Headline Roots Picnic 2020 was originally published on cassiuslife.com

