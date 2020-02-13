CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

[WATCH] Grove City Police Body Slammed by College Football Player

Michael Harris

Source: Franklin County Jail / Franklin County Jail

 

Grove City Police responded to calls from a business that an unknown aggressive man who did not work there and wouldn’t leave the parking lot.  Little did they know that when they approached the man now identified as Micahel Harris that this would turn into a physical altercation.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Grove City Police approached Harris where he can be seen in a dashcam video acting erratically.  Harris didn’t follow commands from the Grove City Police and then began to get physical with the officers on scene even body-slamming one of them when they tried to restrain him.

RELATED STORY: Grove City Man Charged With Rape Of A 5 Year-Old-Child!

Harris was eventually arrested and taken for medical care because police suspected drugs or alcohol may have been a factor.  A scale and unidentified pills were found in his vehicle.  Harris is a 6-foot-3, 245-pound redshirt linebacker from Eastern Kentucky University and it is not known why he was visiting Central Ohio.

Watch the dashcam video here:

 

 

The Latest:

[WATCH] Grove City Police Body Slammed by College Football Player  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Lizzo Is Unbawsed And Unbothered On The Beach…
 21 hours ago
02.14.20
Jennifer Hudson Will Perform A Kobe Bryant Tribute…
 22 hours ago
02.14.20
Wanna Smell Like A Lionel Richie Song? Hello…There’s…
 2 days ago
02.13.20
Snoop Dogg Apologizes To Gayle King: “Two Wrongs…
 2 days ago
02.13.20
Fenty Fact Or Fiction: Rihanna’s Savage Lingerie Line…
 2 days ago
02.13.20
Former Friend Alleges Loni Love Actually Did Send…
 2 days ago
02.13.20
Former Friend Alleges Loni Love Actually Did Send…
 2 days ago
02.13.20
11 items
The Game Inks Kobe Bryant’s Name & Number…
 2 days ago
02.13.20
Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna Laid To Rest In…
 3 days ago
02.12.20
5 Reasons To Go See ‘The Photograph’ This Valentines…
 3 days ago
02.11.20
GET THE LOOK: Cynthia Erivo’s Oscar-Perfect Pearly Cropped…
 3 days ago
02.11.20
Ain’t No Good Gonna Come To Kenya Tearing…
 4 days ago
02.11.20
‘Power’ Recap: Tasha & Riq’s Plan To Deal…
 5 days ago
02.10.20
10 items
Animated Short ‘Hair Love’ Wins Oscar, Director Matthew…
 5 days ago
02.10.20
‘Hair Love’ Wins Best Animated Short At Oscars…
 5 days ago
02.10.20
10 items
Amber Rose Inks Son’s Names On Her Forehead,…
 5 days ago
02.10.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close