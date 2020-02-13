Grove City Police responded to calls from a business that an unknown aggressive man who did not work there and wouldn’t leave the parking lot. Little did they know that when they approached the man now identified as Micahel Harris that this would turn into a physical altercation.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Grove City Police approached Harris where he can be seen in a dashcam video acting erratically. Harris didn’t follow commands from the Grove City Police and then began to get physical with the officers on scene even body-slamming one of them when they tried to restrain him.
RELATED STORY: Grove City Man Charged With Rape Of A 5 Year-Old-Child!
Harris was eventually arrested and taken for medical care because police suspected drugs or alcohol may have been a factor. A scale and unidentified pills were found in his vehicle. Harris is a 6-foot-3, 245-pound redshirt linebacker from Eastern Kentucky University and it is not known why he was visiting Central Ohio.
Watch the dashcam video here:
The Latest:
- HBCU Spotlight: Bowie State University
- Black History Month HBCU Athlete Spotlight: Steve “Air” McNair [Video]
- Brand New Migos, Young Thug , Travis Scott
- Damian Lillard & Pusha T “Dame 6,” Plies “Hotwire” & More | Daily Visuals 2.13.20
- Red Bull Zeltron World Wide San Francisco To Feature Denzel Curry, Rico Nasty On March 20
- Dallas Stripper Who Fell Off 15′ Pole Announces Retirement
- Bruno Mars & Janet Jackson To Headline 2020 Essence Festival
- The Game Gets A Kobe Bryant Face Tattoo
- Luxury Eats: Gucci Opens Up First American Restaurant In Los Angeles
- Amber Rose Addresses Critics Over Forehead Tattoo, “Do Whatever You Want To Do In Life”
[WATCH] Grove City Police Body Slammed by College Football Player was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com