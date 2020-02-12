‘Tom Clancy’s: The Division 2’ Heads Back To Familiar Territory In Warlords of New York Expansion

Tom Clancy’s: The Division 2 will be taking agents back to familiar territory, the streets of New York City, as part of its upcoming expansion.

Announced yesterday (Feb.11) by Ubisoft, The Division 2’s world is expanding by going back to NYC, ground zero for the deadly Chimera virus better known as Green Poison. In the Warlords of New York narrative-driven expansion, players will go on the “ultimate manhunt” to track down Aaron Keener, a former Division agent who has now gone rogue.

It won’t be no easy task as you will have to take down Keener’s team of Rogue Agents one by one to get to him. Players will roam the streets of Lower Manhattan, which was once considered the Dark Zone that has not only been ravaged by Green Poison but also hit by a devastating hurricane that his New York City than any other state in the country.

As you explore new areas like Two Bridges, Chinatown, and Wall Street, you will not only encounter enemy factions but Keener’s agents. Each Rogue Agent will have their own unique back story and skill which you gain once you successfully defeat them.

Coming the with the Warlords of New York is a bevy of new updates. The expansion will kick off a new post-launch strategy Ubisoft describes as “Seasons – a 3-month-long themed endgame event with a new main target and his network to track down, introducing them at a regular pace, each with their own stories and unique rewards.” The first season will officially begin one week after the Warlords of New York’s release.

The level cap will be raised from 30 to 40, and new weapons and equipment will be available for players to collect during their mission to wipeout Aaron Keener and his team. Ubisoft also announced a new infinite progression system, the SHD level, and 4 new skills will be added to that can be used throughout the game.

Other updates The Division 2 players can look forward too include new in-game activities, the return of Global Events, time-limited in-game events where players will be rewarded by completing specific tasks.

Sounds like The Division 2 is coming with BIG NEW ENERGY in 2020. We are here for it. You can watch some gameplay from the new expansion in the video below ahead of its March 3 release.

