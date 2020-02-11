CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Juicy Smolliét aka Jussie Smollett Indicted For Lying To Chicago PoPo

Did the Chicago PD ever have this much energy for R. Kelly?

Judge steps aside from deciding if special prosecutor needed to investigate Jussie Smollett prosecution

Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty

Jussie Smollett finds himself indicted, again. Today (Feb. 11), in Chicago grand jury indicted the now-former Empire actor on charges that he staged a hate crime, on himself. 

According to the Chicago Tribune, Smollett was indicted on six counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly making false reports on four separate occasions. Special Prosecutor Dan K. Webb announced the charges. He was assigned after a judge determined Cook County State’s Attorney, Kim Foxx, had mishandled the case.

About a year ago, Smollet had been charged with filing a false police report. The police contended that Smollett paid two brothers to stage the hate crime where he claimed he was assaulted in Chicago by men who said “This is MAGA country” while yelling racist and homophobic slurs at him. They also put a noose around his neck and poured a substance on him, allegedly.

The Chicago PD was convinced Smollett and the brothers conspired to stage the attack, despite none of the evidence, such as texts, ever explicitly saying so, while Smollett said he paid the brothers was to train him at the gym.

Initially, the charges against Smollett had been dropped back in March 2019. The actor has always maintained that he was indeed the victim of a hate crime despite what police considered a lack of evidence to confirm his account.

Smollett is due in Cook County court on Feb. 24.

Question, did the Chicago PD ever have this much energy or R. Kelly or the cops who covered up LaQuan McDonald’s murder?

 

Juicy Smolliét aka Jussie Smollett Indicted For Lying To Chicago PoPo  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna Laid To Rest In…
 23 hours ago
02.12.20
5 Reasons To Go See ‘The Photograph’ This Valentines…
 1 day ago
02.11.20
GET THE LOOK: Cynthia Erivo’s Oscar-Perfect Pearly Cropped…
 1 day ago
02.11.20
Ain’t No Good Gonna Come To Kenya Tearing…
 2 days ago
02.11.20
‘Power’ Recap: Tasha & Riq’s Plan To Deal…
 3 days ago
02.10.20
10 items
Animated Short ‘Hair Love’ Wins Oscar, Director Matthew…
 3 days ago
02.10.20
‘Hair Love’ Wins Best Animated Short At Oscars…
 3 days ago
02.10.20
10 items
Amber Rose Inks Son’s Names On Her Forehead,…
 3 days ago
02.10.20
30 items
The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful Take…
 3 days ago
02.10.20
These Steaming Hot Pics Of Michael B. Jordan…
 3 days ago
02.10.20
3 Things We Hope To See In Sunday’s…
 4 days ago
02.10.20
Black Excellence Has Been Drippin’ At The Oscars…
 4 days ago
02.10.20
49 items
FLASHBACK: The Best, The Blackest & Boldest Oscar…
 5 days ago
02.10.20
15 items
15 Black Designers To Support Beyond Black History…
 5 days ago
02.10.20
Kobe Bryant’s Memorial Service Date Set For 2/24
 6 days ago
02.07.20
Baby Boy Joy! Tamron Hall & Son Moses…
 6 days ago
02.07.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close