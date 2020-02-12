Unpacked2020: Samsung Introduces It’s Foldable & Extremely Fashionable Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung is coming out swinging in 2020 thanks to its upcoming lineup of devices. Hip-Hop Wired was on hand to witness the reveal of the new family of Galaxy S20 smartphones and the Korean tech giant’s next foldable device, the Galaxy Z Flip.

The event kicked off with the announcement of the Galaxy Z Flip. It didn’t really come off as a surprise due to a leak that stole some of the reveals thunder. Nevertheless, it still garnered some ooooohs and ahhhhsss as we got to see Samsung’s new foldable smartphone in action.

It would appear that Samsung has learned a lot and very quickly might we add from its mistakes with the Galaxy Fold and recovered beautifully with the Galaxy Z Flip. If the Galaxy Fold was the introduction to the technology, the Z Flip is going to help Samsung build better folding devices in the future.

As previously reported, the Galaxy Z Flip has a 6.7-inch, 22.9 aspect ratio foldable OLED main display with an FHD+ (2636 x 1080) resolution with a hole punched camera just like it’s predecessor. Unlike the Galaxy Fold, the Z Flip uses ultra-thin glass instead of the plastic covering that doomed the Galaxy Fold. The second screen is a 1.1“ Super AMOLED Display.

As for the cameras on the Galaxy Z Flip, they are not on the level of the Galaxy S20 models, but they are respectable. On the back of the Galaxy Z Flip is a dual-camera system that consists of 12MP Ultra Wide Camera: F2.2 and 12MP Wide-angle Camera: Super Speed Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8. The front-facing camera is a 10MP Selfie Camera: F2.4. When you close the phone, you can still take high-quality selfies using the rear camera, which is very convenient.

What’s most impressive about the Galaxy Z Flip is the Hideaway Hinge. Samsung describes it as a “work of art,” and we would have to agree seeing it work in person.

On the outside, it looks like just a simple hinge, but on the inside, it’s so much more. The Hideaway Hinge is backed by a dual CAM mechanism to make sure every fold is smooth and stable. There is also Samsung’s new sweeper technology that helps keep out pesky dirt and dust. You can see the Z Flip fold in action below in the video we recorded while getting a closer look at the phone.

.@SamsungMobile’s new #GalaxyZFlip is impressive in person. We love the fact it goes from a full size smartphone to a compact size so seamlessly. #Unpacked #Unpacked2020 pic.twitter.com/CCu16jr9Hm — HipHopWired (@HipHopWired) February 11, 2020

Immediately when we saw the phone, we thought this was geared toward the more fashionable techie, and we were right. Just looking at it you can tell that. Right on time for NYFW, Samsung also revealed a limited edition Thom Browne version of the phone, and it’s very s e x y. Decked out in the iconic New York-based fashion designer’s signature silhouette flawlessly combining high fashion and technology. There are also matching accessories to go with the phone as well.

As far as under the hood, the Galaxy Z Flip has 7 ㎚ 64-bit Octa-Core Processor powering it, and an optimized 3,300 mAh (typical) dual battery system that Samsung promises will hold more power while not sacrificing space. The Z Flip does feature quick wireless charging and works with Samsung’s ecosystem of devices and accessories. It will run on the latest Android operating system.

The Galaxy Z Flip will be available in limited quantities at phone carriers and Unlocked by Samsung versions starting February 14, 2020. So if you want one, you better move fast, oh, and it will cost you some coins with a $1380.00 price tag. There will only be two colors available at launch, for now, Mirror Purple and Mirror Black.

You can purchase a Galaxy Z Flip at Sprint, AT&T, Best Buy, and Samsung Experience stores. You can also head to Samsung.com to secure one. Let us know what you think about Samsung’s new foldable phone in the comment section below.

