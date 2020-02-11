CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Journalists & Hollywood Stars Show Support For Gayle King With #IStandWithGayle Hashtag

Erika Alexander, Karine Jean-Pierre Kathy Griffin, Lisa Armstrong, Tiffany Cross, Cory Booker and more have all come to the defense of King. 

Cory Booker, Mia Farrow, Tiffany Cross & More Defend Gayle King

Source: John Lamparski / Getty

Snoop Dogg probably didn’t think he would have a former US National Security Advisor, Hollywood actors, and journalists on his ass when he came for Gayle King, but now we are here.

Gayle King came under attack from the likes of Snoop, 50 Cent, and Ari Lennox — who took a break from social media — following a clip from Gayle’s CBS This Morning interview with WNBA legend and champion Lisa Leslie. In the viral moment, King asked Leslie, who was a good friend of Bryant about his 2003 rape case (which he settled) fans immediately lost jumped on Gayle.

Most notably, Snoop’s defense of Bryant is what has garnered the most attention due to what many assumed were threats and his insults of the decorated journalist. He would later “clarify” in another video that he was not threatening King at all, but Snoop did double-down on the fact he believed she was disrespectful by asking Leslie about Kobe’s rape case. He even decided to throw in a “free Bill Cosby” for good measure, which spawned social media responses from the disgraced jailed actor.

You’re definitely doing something wrong if a convicted rapist is siding with you.

Oprah led the charge coming to the defense of her best friend, revealing that King walks around with security due to the death threats she has received. Now Hollywood actors and journalists are coming to the defense of King, who they feel is being unfairly criticized on social media and now are countering the hate with the #IStandWithGayle hashtag.

Names like Erika Alexander (actress), Karine Jean-Pierre (MSNBC/NBC Political Analyst), Kathy Griffin (comedian/actress), Lisa Armstrong, Tiffany Cross, Cory Booker and more have all come to the defense of King.

We see no issue with being upset about the questions Gayle asked about the rape case, but we definitely are not here for misogynist attacks on her. You can be critical without being offensive, and not defending rapists in the process, it’s not hard.

Photo: John Lamparski / Getty

Journalists & Hollywood Stars Show Support For Gayle King With #IStandWithGayle Hashtag  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna Laid To Rest In…
 23 hours ago
02.12.20
5 Reasons To Go See ‘The Photograph’ This Valentines…
 1 day ago
02.11.20
GET THE LOOK: Cynthia Erivo’s Oscar-Perfect Pearly Cropped…
 1 day ago
02.11.20
Ain’t No Good Gonna Come To Kenya Tearing…
 2 days ago
02.11.20
‘Power’ Recap: Tasha & Riq’s Plan To Deal…
 3 days ago
02.10.20
10 items
Animated Short ‘Hair Love’ Wins Oscar, Director Matthew…
 3 days ago
02.10.20
‘Hair Love’ Wins Best Animated Short At Oscars…
 3 days ago
02.10.20
10 items
Amber Rose Inks Son’s Names On Her Forehead,…
 3 days ago
02.10.20
30 items
The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful Take…
 3 days ago
02.10.20
These Steaming Hot Pics Of Michael B. Jordan…
 3 days ago
02.10.20
3 Things We Hope To See In Sunday’s…
 4 days ago
02.10.20
Black Excellence Has Been Drippin’ At The Oscars…
 4 days ago
02.10.20
49 items
FLASHBACK: The Best, The Blackest & Boldest Oscar…
 5 days ago
02.10.20
15 items
15 Black Designers To Support Beyond Black History…
 5 days ago
02.10.20
Kobe Bryant’s Memorial Service Date Set For 2/24
 6 days ago
02.07.20
Baby Boy Joy! Tamron Hall & Son Moses…
 6 days ago
02.07.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close