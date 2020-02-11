CLOSE
#AskingForAFriend: If You Are Dating Someone For A Week, Do You Need To Buy A Valentine’s Day Gift? [VIDEO]

In today’s #AskingForAFriend bit, the crew breaks down if someone that just started talking for a week or two, what are the rules when it comes to Valentine’s Day gifts? Let us know your thoughts on social or in the comment section below!

