The Lo’ Down: Summer Walker Says She’s Calling It Quits, Vanessa Bryant Posts Heartfelt Message [VIDEO]

In today’s Lo’ Down, Lore’l runs down why Lil Nas X might have his eyes on SZA, Brad Pitt’s kiss with Regina King, the end of Summer Walker and Vanessa Bryant’s heartfelt message to her lost family.

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria Onore Bryant were inseparable. We know this because she was always by his side, on and off the court. And whether he would win or lose a game, his daughter was in his arms during the press conference. He always had his family right beside him. They died together. SEE ALSO: Kobe Bryant & His Daughter Gianna Die In Helicopter Crash The tragedy is unfathomable. The world is in a state of shock as details emerge about the fatal crash that took the life of five people. An outpour of condolences have flooded social media. At 13-years-old Gianna showed great promise in her basketball career. She played basketball for the Los Angeles Lady Mamba team and had her hopes set on playing for UConn. SEE ALSO: LeBron James Speaks On Kobe Bryant's Death Via Emotional Instagram Post Kobe Bryant meant so much to so many people. His untimely death is devastating, but add on the death of his daughter — it's incomprehensible. A wife and mother suffering a double loss. A family watching the sun set on their universe. The world is mourning a legend. It's unbearable. All we can do is pray.

The Lo’ Down: Summer Walker Says She’s Calling It Quits, Vanessa Bryant Posts Heartfelt Message [VIDEO]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

