Hip-Hop Spot: Power Is Gearing Up For The Spinoffs, ‘Birds Of Prey’, Maybe Not… [VIDEO]

As we finally reach the season finale of Power, we still have plenty of spinoffs to look forward to!

Some people loved the ending, some said it was predictable. What was your opinion on the series finale? We also recap the biggest movies of the weekend, and Birds of Prey may not have lived up to its hype.

 

 

