The Lo’Down: Drake Shook In Marcy + #IStandWithGayle Trends [VIDEO]

Lore’l catches you up with all the entertainment news you may have missed this weekend. First Malika Haqq finally reveals her baby daddy is O.T. Genasis during a lavish party! The internet of course went in on Drake as usual, Ne-Yo looks like he’s heading towards divorce according to reports, and this is why #IStandWithGayle was trending all morning.

The Lo’Down: Drake Shook In Marcy + #IStandWithGayle Trends [VIDEO]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

photos
