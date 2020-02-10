CLOSE
Creep Daddy: Drake Seen Leaving Imaan Hammam’s Crib During NYFW

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

Life continues to be good for Drake. All signs are pointing to him and one of the top models in the game being an item.

As spotted on Page Six the Toronto native has been in New York for business and it seems a whole lot of play. On Wednesday, February 5 Champagne Papi was spotted leaving Imaan Hammam’s Manhattan apartment shortly before the high profile beauty made her exit from the luxury property.

That following Friday the duo were officially spotted playing each other close at a New York Fashion Event. The festivities were in celebration for her collaboration the Frame brand. Drizzy was reportedly seen grabbing her by her waist several times. Additionally the two celebrities snapped photos together which lead to speculation that they are an unofficial but soon to be official thing.

#IMAANXFRAME 2/10

For those not in the know Hammam is of Moroccan and Egyptian but was born in Amsterdam. The 5’10” stunner got her break by walking in Givenchy’s spring 2014 runway show. Since then she has graced advertising campaigns with Celine, Tiffany & Co. and Revlon.

In other Drake related news he was spotted shooting a video in front of the Marcy Housing Projects which is the home to Jay-Z.

Photo: WENN.com

